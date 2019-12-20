ZAKIR NAIK, REPORTED TO HAVE SAUDI PERMANENT RESIDENCY, SPOTTED AT MAHATHIR’S KL SUMMIT DESPITE RIYADH’S ANGER

KUALA LUMPUR – Controversial Indian Muslim cleric Dr Zakir Naik (pic) has been spotted at the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 on Thursday (Dec 19).

It is believed this is his first public appearance at a government-organised event after he was banned from making public speeches in several states.

However, he declined to talk to the media when approached.

The Foreign Ministry had previously sent an official letter to the Indian government to explain Malaysia’s reasons for not sending the controversial preacher back to his country of origin.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had also said that Malaysia would continue to host Zakir because not many countries want him.

“We are trying to find someplace where he can go to but at the moment no one wants to accept him,” said Dr Mahathir.

– ANN

