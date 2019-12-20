WHAT IS US$2 BIL FINE TO 1MDB-HIT GOLDMAN SACHS – BUT JUST IMAGINE HOW MUCH INFRASTRUCTURE IT CAN BUILD IN MALAYSIA? AMERICA’S MOST POWERFUL BANK IN TALKS TO ADMIT GUILT – REPORT

GOLDMAN Sachs is in talks to pay a US$2 billion (RM8.28 billion) fine and admit guilt over its role in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal, reports The Wall Street Journal.

This will see a criminal probe into the bank resolved.

People familiar with the matter said the discussions with the US government include a deal for an Asian subsidiary of the bank to plead guilty to violating US bribery laws, as well as for Goldman Sachs to set up an independent body to monitor and recommend changes to its compliance procedures.

The US Justice Department has estimated that US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB, set up in 2009 under the Najib Razak government, by the sovereign wealth fund’s high-level officials and their associates up till 2014.

“We continue to cooperate with ongoing regulatory investigations. It would be irresponsible to speculate on an outcome,” Goldman Sachs spokesman Maeve DuVally was quoted as saying.

In a filing by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, Najib is named as a recipient of kickbacks dished out for bonds raised by Goldman Sachs.

Besides the millions of dollars transferred to shell companies controlled by 1MDB officials, US$1.3 million was used to pay a New York jeweller for items bought by the former prime minister’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, it said.

Former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner also appears in the filing for misappropriating more than US$2.7 billion of the US$6.5 billion raised through bond transactions, to distribute to officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.

Najib, who is on trial for allegedly receiving RM42 million from former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd, was among those who received the funds, said SEC.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

