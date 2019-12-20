STALE PLOTS OR NOT, MAHATHIR IS TOO DESPERATE TO CARE: AS SUDDEN BURST OF ‘SDs’ ERUPT TO PUT THE HEAT ON HIS POLITICAL RIVALS INCLUDING ANWAR, MALAYSIANS CALL FOR LAWS TO BE TIGHTENED AGAINST UNSCRUPULOUS ‘POLITICAL ASSASSINATION’

TWO statutory declarations (SDs) became news pieces in recent days, one involving a former prime minister and the other, a future PM. Both have their believers and detractors.

Over the years, SDs, much like pornographic videos, sodomy allegations and missing persons, have become a staple in Malaysian political conspiracy claims.

With every case, it gets more colourful, complicated and confusing.

Yet another individual has accused the future PM of sodomy, and he was willing to undergo a polygraph test – a slightly more scientific approach compared to the “qazaf” swearing done by the guy before him.

This is something we have seen too much of in the past few years, often involving the same political circle.

Both parties deserve justice, and there should always be the presumption of innocence. However, we can certainly do with less public mud-slinging of this nature.

As for the former PM, it is the latest in a string of SDs in a case that has spanned more than a decade.

Blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin had made one SD, followed by another to retract it. The former PM’s wife had gone on record in her book to deny the allegations made in one of those SDs.

A private investigator died after making an SD, recanting it and then renouncing the retraction, reportedly having been coerced to do so. Later, some parties attempted to drag his widow into the fiasco over RM20,000 and her children’s education. One of Malaysia’s most famous carpet sellers also weighed in, another character in an already full narrative.

This story, too, should be put to rest.

Fact should come before publicity, and truth before sheer sensationalism. To end speculation, every loose end must be tied, and answers properly given.

For example, is there any truth to the claims by both former commandos found guilty of Altantuya Shaariibuu’s murder?

If there is, it points to the disturbing idea that “higher-ups” are able to access our independent and professional police force to execute their personal interests. This needs to be seriously addressed to restore public confidence in police.

If there is a problem, it needs to be dealt with. Merely denying there is an issue does little to convince Malaysians.

Despite all the fluff and press attention, in the interests of justice and objectivity, each allegation should be taken on its own merits, and proven or disproven in the same manner.

Once out of the way, it should be discarded not only by the courts, but also the media and commentators, so as to not muddle the case.

Perhaps, laws governing police reports, SDs and oaths such as the Statutory Declarations Act 1960 can be tightened to prevent abuse, which diminishes their stature from solemn legal instruments to frivolous publicity tools. – December 20, 2019.

Emmanuel Joseph

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

.