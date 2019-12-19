EVEN WITH GOD, NAJIB HAS ULTERIOR MOTIVES? WHY A ‘SUMPAH LAKNAT’ IN KAMPUNG BARU OF ALL PLACES?

As the tides of the unsolved Altantuya murder mystery sweeps through the country in the face of a sudden Statutory Declaration by one of the convicted police personnel in death row, former prime minister Najib Razak has announced that he will be taking a sumpah laknat in a mosque in the heartland of Malay Muslim sentiment, Kampung Baru.

While every citizen, ie Muslim, is entitled to exercise his or her freedom of expression and subscription to the teachings of Islam, the question that begs answers is why did Najib specifically choose the Masjid Jamek mosque in Kampung Baru and not any other Muslim place of worship in the country.

Is it because he always performs his obligatory prayers at this specific mosque all this while?

Is it too far fetched to innocently ask if there is a strategic agenda to this taking of oath?

And why on a Friday when it is also a day where Muslims turn up in numbers to fulfill their religious obligation?

In all earnest, is swearing in a place of worship strictly not a private act of faith between one human before the Almighty only?

Or is it an opportunity to politicise a cause?

Worse, could it be a cunning means to rile up support using the name of religion and the Mercy of the Almighty?

It would be interesting to see the outcome of this sumpah laknat.

– J. D. Lovrenciear

.