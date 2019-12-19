Muslim leaders in KL for summit shunned by Saudis

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has come under pressure from Saudi Arabia for hosting a gathering of Muslim leaders which Riyadh sees as efforts to counter the pro-Washington alliance it has forged for the last three years, FMT has learnt through conversations with diplomatic sources familiar with the Kuala Lumpur Summit that begins today.

FMT has also learnt that Saudi Arabia’s anger stems from the participation of Qatar and Iran, Riyadh’s staunchest enemies in the Middle East.

“Saudi Arabia is already not happy with Malaysia’s decision to quit the military alliance against Yemen and to cancel the King Salman centre.

“So this gathering adds insult to injury,” said a senior diplomat, referring to Putrajaya’s decision to cancel plans to build the Saudi-backed King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP) just three months after Pakatan Harapan came to power.

The government had also announced that it was quitting a Saudi-led military alliance blamed for carrying out bombing campaigns in Yemen.

But even before the summit began, pressure from Saudi Arabia – which wields great power over Muslim governments including through lucrative aid as well as its control of the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina, which allows it to determine the annual haj quota – had forced dozens of Muslim heads of state to stay away.

A much anticipated appearance by Pakistan cricket star-turned prime minister Imran Khan was also cancelled at the eleventh hour, a move widely seen as the result of pressure from Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest aid givers for Pakistan’s tattered economy.

Last year, Riyadh agreed to a US$6 billion package, half of which includes a deferment of payments for oil exports to Pakistan, following Imran’s visit to the kingdom.

Another key absentee is Indonesian President Joko Widodo, despite his being the most populous Muslim nation.

Pakistan’s influential English daily Dawn quoted its foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as saying that Imran had sought to play middleman to convince Riyadh to participate in the KL summit, amid Saudi Arabia’s insistence on sticking to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation channel.

The paper said if Imran failed to “bridge the gap between Riyadh and Kuala Lumpur”, he would not attend the summit.

Mahathir however denied that Saudi pressure had anything to do with Imran’s sudden decision, saying instead that “he may have other issues”.

“With Imran’s absence, only three key heads of state, out of the 56 who were invited, will participate in the summit’s opening tomorrow,” the same source told FMT.

The three heads of state are Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“Qatar, Iran and Turkey – these three countries are all in the Saudis’ bad books,” the source said.

Erdogan arrived today, while Rouhani arrived yesterday. The Iranian leader was greeted on arrival by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

The source also told FMT that the choice of Mohamad as the person tasked with welcoming the Iranian leader was “interesting”.

He said Mohamad had ruffled feathers among some Muslim ministers in the Cabinet when he visited Iran earlier this year.

Pictures of the Amanah leader praying behind a Shia imam also led to a volley of condemnation among followers of Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, whose Islamic interpretations are seen as following those of the Saudi-Salafi line.

“Putrajaya’s, but more importantly Mahathir’s, message to critics of the summit is that it is coming out of a sectarian narrative that has long defined Malaysia’s Islamic narrative, especially in its relationship with other Muslim countries.

“It is a brave move, but how the conservative Muslims in the top echelons of the government will view it remains to be seen,” said the source. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

KUALA LUMPUR: Leaders and senior representatives from some 20 Muslim nations flocked here today to discuss issues agitating Muslims globally at a summit Saudi Arabia has decided to snub and which Pakistan has ducked out of attending.

No agenda for the Kuala Lumpur Summit has been released, but it could address age-old disputes in Kashmir and the Middle East, the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, the plight of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, and mounting outrage over China’s camps for Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang — a subject that will doubtless upset Beijing — as well as how to counter the spread of Islamophobia in the world.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, considered two of the world’s most outspoken leaders, will be giving their views during the four-day summit, which begins with a welcome dinner today and wraps up on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who along with Mahathir and Erdogan had been a prime mover behind the summit, made a belated decision to skip the meeting.

Some Pakistani officials, unnamed because they are not authorised to speak to the media, said Khan pulled out under pressure from close ally Saudi Arabia, though media reports said his officials had denied that was the reason why the world’s second-largest Muslim country won’t be represented.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani, whose countries have tense relations with Saudi Arabia, are also attending.

Explaining its decision to stay away, Saudi Arabia said the summit was the wrong forum for matters of importance to the world’s 1.75 billion Muslims, though some analysts suspected the kingdom feared being diplomatically isolated by regional rivals Iran, Qatar and Turkey.

Saudi state news agency SPA reported that on a call with Mahathir on Tuesday, Saudi King Salman reaffirmed that such issues should be discussed through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

A Saudi source said Saudi Arabia was invited but would only attend it if the meeting was held under the auspices of the OIC.

“They are very concerned about it,” the source said of the summit, declining to be named as he was not authorised to talk to media.

The Saudi government’s centre for international communications did not respond to a request for comment. The absence of Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, whose king also holds the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, demonstrates some of the divisions in the Muslim world.

“The issue is that you’ve got blocs,” said James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Middle East Institute in Singapore.

“You’ve got a Saudi-UAE bloc, Turkey-Qatari bloc, and Pakistan in the middle trying to hedge its bets.”

Indonesia, the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, would be represented by Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, a cleric overseeing the country’s fight against radicalisation and terrorism.

Even as delegations were arriving here, Malaysian officials were unable to provide a final list of who would be attending.

Mahathir’s office said that invitations had been sent to all 56 OIC member states, but officials said only about 20 were sending delegations, and fewer would be led by heads of state.

Defending the summit, Mahathir’s office issued a statement saying there was no intention to create a “new bloc as alluded to by some of its critics”.

“In addition, the summit is not a platform to discuss about religion or religious affairs but specifically to address the state of affairs of the Muslim ummah,” it said, using the Arabic term for community.

Speaking to Reuters last week, Mahathir expressed frustration with the OIC’s inability to forge a united front and act decisively. During that interview, he also raised the possibility that the alleged mistreatment of Muslim Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang would be discussed.

Beijing describes the camps where Uighur Muslims are being held as “vocational training centres”, while critics say they are mass internment camps.

