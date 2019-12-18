LIE DETECTOR TESTS BOOMERANG ON MAHATHIR WITH A BANG: AFTER YUSOFF RAWTHER, HADI SHOULD TAKE POLYGRAPH TEST OVER RM90 MIL BRIBERY SCANDAL – AND SO SHOULD MAHATHIR ON ‘VVIP’ MEETING WITH

A DAP assemblyperson has challenged PAS by asking if they had the courage to tell their president, Abdul Hadi Awang, to take a lie detector test.

Bagan Dalam assemblyperson Satees Muniandy said Hadi (above) had repeatedly claimed PAS leaders – directly or indirectly – never received funds from 1MDB or BN.

However, PAS former deputy president Nasharudin Mat Isa was charged with 33 counts of CBT and money laundering, he recalled.

“Prior to his resignation from PAS, Nasruddin was known to be a staunch supporter of Hadi,” Satees said.

“In fact, he was the instrumental figure behind the Umno-PAS unity government idea, since 2013,” he added.

Satees (photo) was responding to PAS director Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir who suggested Anwar should subject himself to a polygraph test too, as this would dispel doubts surrounding his credibility.

Anwar is Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s designated successor, who is supposed to take over the top post after November 2020.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that Anwar’s former staff Muhammed Yusoff Rawther underwent a four-hour polygraph test at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Accompanying Yusoff was his lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who said his client wanted to offer his cooperation and commitment so that the police can conduct a thorough investigation.

Satees reminded that Hadi had withdrawn his legal suit against British journalist Clare Rewcastle-Brown (below) for allegedly linking PAS to an RM90 million claim, which was published in Sarawak Report.

Both parties settled the suit out of court on Feb 1.

“How could people believe such a person to be a credible leader when his statements are inconsistent and full of contradictions?

“With such a record, does Hadi’s PAS members have any right to ask Anwar to take up a lie-detector test?

“They should ask their president to tell them the truth first,” Satees said.

“Why did Hadi withdraw the case against Rewcastle-Brown if the party or the leaders have never received a single cent from BN-Umno? Or why did Hadi pay RM1.4 million to settle the suit out of court?”

On Dec 7, Yusoff had lodged a police report to facilitate an investigation into his allegations against Anwar, which he made in a statutory declaration (SD).

In his SD, he had claimed he had been a victim of molest, indecent exposure and indecent proposals by Anwar at the latter’s Segambut home on Oct 2, 2018.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, had denied the allegations.

The case is being probed under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which concerns assault or the use of criminal force with the intent to outrage someone’s modesty.

MKINI

