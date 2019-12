SNUBBED EVEN BY PAKISTAN, MAHATHIR’S EXPENSIVE KL SUMMIT A FLOP EVEN BEFORE IT STARTS: SAUDIS NOT INVITED, IMRAN KHAN CANCELS LAST MINUTE, ONLY 3 SH_THOLE LEADERS COMING, ‘BUANG DUIT RAKYAT’

Saudi, Egypt view KL summit with suspicion divisive nature of KL summit Paki, Indon, Qatar to avoid antagonizing Saudi M’sia tiptoed around Uighur issue fear of drawing Beijing’s ire In Sept Dr M admitted M’sia could not afford to antagonize China Turkey dialed down criticism of China Imran Khan deny knowledge of Xinjiang issue Iran has soft line on India and China News Item 3 : Never mind lah, its the same old shit. My comments : Berapa banyak duit rakyat yang akan di bazir untuk membuat kerja bodoh macam ini? 450 delegates, pemimpin negara, pegawai kerajaan lets say semua sekali ada 1,000 orang. Bilik hotel tiga hari, makan minum free, tambang kapal terbang lets say RM10,000 seorang. So about RM10 million mungkin sudah burn. Duit kepala bapak depa kah? Siapa nak tanggung bayar hotel, makan dan minum free bagi kurang lebih 1,000 ekor kaldai dan ber_k yang bakal bersidang ini? Mesti burn duit rakyat. Kalau ada korporat sponsor pun sudah tentu sponsor yang cari makan dengan kontrak kerajaan. No money no religion. Arab Saudi tak ada, Egypt tak ada, Afrika tak ada. Imran Khan pun sudah batal. Yang tinggal hanya Iran yang pengacau, Turkey yang suka gaduh dan bunuh Kurdish Muslims dan Qatar yang sponsor Yusuf Qardawi dan Muslim Brotherhood. Pemimpin tiga negeri Islam saja yang bakal hadhir. Padahal OIC ada 52 negeri ahli. Jammu Kashmir kita bantah. China pijak atas kepala Uyghur kita tak bantah. Hipokrit.

stiff resistance from deeply divided Muslim world global causes like Kashmir to Xinjiang – clash with national interests when India announced Jammu and Kashmir lack of reaction among OIC Modi toured Bahrain, UAE where he was feted Saudi called India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir peacefully To Pakistan’s dismay, so did majority of Muslim states Muslim states back rival sides in civil conflicts UAE, Saudi backed ouster of Morsi Egypt and UAE support Khalifa Haftar in Libya against Qatari/Turkish-backed Islamist groups Iran supports Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis Dr M attempt at rallying global Islam faces challenges KL gathering cannot represent wider Muslim world Only 4 states invited to summit fraction of 49 states of OIC not a single African or Arab state apart from Qatar

Imran has own reasons for not attending KL Summit: Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes his counterpart from Pakistan, Imran Khan has his own reasons for not being able to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019.

“That is his choice. We cannot force. In Islam, there is no compulsion. He cannot make it, perhaps he has some other problems,” he told reporters after checking on preparations for the summit that will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement issued today, confirmed that Imran will not be attending the KL Summit 2019 taking place here from tomorrow till Saturday.

Commenting further on participation at the summit meeting, Dr Mahathir said Kuala Lumpur as the host had invited 50 nations including the heads of state to be involved together in the various discussions concerning the Islamic world.

He said the conference had nothing to do with discussions on the Islamic religion, on the other hand, the focus would be on the Ummah who were now perceived to be more and more pressured.

“At the UN I, (Turkish President Recep Tayyib) Erdogan, Imran, discussed the problems faced by the Muslims. One of the proposals was that we explain that there was no reason for the fear against Islamic religion, Islamophobia,” he said.

He hoped that the four-day conference would be able to reach an understanding on how to handle Islamophobia.

The KL Summit Meeting from tomorrow until Saturday is preceded by the KL Youth Summit Meeting today and tomorrow.

The summit meeting also aimed to discuss and find a new solution to the problems facing the Islamic world and contributing towards improving the situation in the islamic nations.

— Bernama

