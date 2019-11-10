UTUSAN TO RETURN IN 2020 – UNDER BERSATU’S CONTROL?

PONTIAN – The oldest Malay daily in the country, Utusan Malaysia, is set to make a comeback in early 2020.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof revealed this during a programme in Tenggayun here today.

He was enquiring if any members of the press were present during the event, including Utusan, when someone said the daily was no longer operating.

“Utusan is still around. It will be re-launched, God willing, around the New Year (2020).

“(Utusan) will help disseminate information on the (government’s) policy implementation, some of which have been done and some are being carried out right now,” he added.

On Oct 9, Utusan officially ceased operation after 80 years. All staff members were told to go on forced leave until Oct 30.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof . – NSTP/HAIRUL ANUAR RAHIM

The Malay daily was first published as Utusan Melayu in Jawi in 1939 before it switched to romanised Malay in 1967.

The paper has been running at a loss since 2012.

In August this year, Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd received a RM1.6 million cash injection from Umno but it was not sufficient to rescue the company.

– NST

.