Jho Low on ‘an island’ but not Cyprus, says top cop

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not pick a fight with the country hosting 1MDB fugitive Low Taek Jho, a.k.a. Jho Low, and no, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) does not always report all that he knows, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia was conscious of not being a strong country and had no intention to go to war over Jho Low.

“We can go to war, but we will lose the war and Jho Low. We are conscious that we are not a very strong nation.

“Sometimes people are nice to us, sometimes they are not. We have to accept that,” said Dr Mahathir.

He did not name the country concerned.

He also said that the difference between IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s statements and his could have stemmed from the fact that they didn’t speak the same language.

“The IGP said Jho Low was in Cyprus, but I do not speak the same language as IGP. IGP is the IGP. If you give me all these (police) medals on my shoulder, I would speak like the IGP.

“He has told me where he has found him. I would not know but it is not every time when he knows where Jho Low is supposed to be and he rings me up. Once in a while, he tells me,” said Dr Mahathir.

He was speaking to the media after he and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah were awarded honorary doctorates in creative arts by Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (Aswara) in conjunction with its 15th convocation on Nov 7.

Dr Mahathir said the government was doing all it could to bring back Jho Low to face charges.

“We are working hard on it to get information, but information is not easy to get.

“I am told he may carry several passports, he may have undergone several alterations to his face. All these rumours, we don’t have proof,” said Dr Mahathir.

On Nov 6, Abdul Hamid voiced his frustration with an unnamed country which he said was aiding Jho Low and refusing to cooperate with Malaysia.

He said that Jho Low was still “hiding like a chicken” in this same country and had not moved to Cyprus, as reported by some portals.

On the same day, Australian media Financial Times published an interview in which Dr Mahathir said that the government did not know where Jho Low was and was not holding any direct negotiations with any country to extradite him to Malaysia. – THE STAR

Malaysia won’t go to war over Jho Low, says Dr Mahathir

MALAYSIA will not pick a fight with the country hosting fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, said Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Malaysia is conscious it lacks the military strength to go against a strong country and could not chance a war over the alleged mastermind of the 1 Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

“We can go to war, but we will lose the war and Jho Low. We are conscious that we are not a very strong nation.

“Sometimes people are nice to us, sometimes they are not. We have to accept that,” the prime minister told reporters today

He did not name the country concerned.

Dr M today dismissed talk that Low might have undergone plastic surgery to change his looks and his possession of multiple passports as merely rumours.

He said the authorities are working hard to get information, but it is not easy to obtain.

“We are working hard to bring him back. But it isn’t easy. I am told he may carry several passports, told he may have undergone several alterations to his face. All these rumours don’t have proof,” said Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir said he does not know where Low is hiding, whether in the East or West.

The prime minister said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador only updates him when needed and thus they may not always be on the same page.

“He had told me where he found him (Low). I would not know, but he does not ring me up every time he finds Low. Once in a while, he tells me,” said Dr Mahathir.

RELATED STORY:

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.