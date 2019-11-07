Jho Low on ‘an island’ but not Cyprus, says top cop

MALAYSIA will not pick a fight with the country hosting fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, said Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Malaysia is conscious it lacks the military strength to go against a strong country and could not chance a war over the alleged mastermind of the 1 Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

“We can go to war, but we will lose the war and Jho Low. We are conscious that we are not a very strong nation.

“Sometimes people are nice to us, sometimes they are not. We have to accept that,” the prime minister told reporters today

He did not name the country concerned.

Dr Mahathir today dismissed talk that Low might have undergone plastic surgery to change his looks and his possession of multiple passports as merely rumours.

He said the authorities are working hard to get information, but it is not easy to obtain.

“We are working hard to bring him back. But it isn’t easy. I am told he may carry several passports, told he may have undergone several alterations to his face. All these rumours don’t have proof,” said Dr Mahathir.

Dr Mahathir said he does not know where Low is hiding, whether in the East or West.

The prime minister said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador only updates him when needed and thus they may not always be on the same page.

“He had told me where he found him (Low). I would not know, but he does not ring me up every time he finds Low. Once in a while, he tells me,” said Dr Mahathir.

