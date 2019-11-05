THE OTHER JHO LOW SCAM – INSINCERITY, LACK OF POLITICAL WILL & PERHAPS EVEN CORRUPTION?: MALAYSIA NOT GIVING UP THE ‘SEARCH’ FOR JHO, SAYS MUHYIDDIN – BUT IGP SAYS HE ALREADY KNOWS WHERE JHO LOW IS! AND HISHAM WILLING TO USE HIS ‘CONTACTS’ TO BRING HIS COUSIN’S NO.1 CO-CONSPIRATOR HOME TO FACE TRIAL

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia will not give up its efforts in search of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, says Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

We will leave no stones unturned in our hunt for Jho Low, he said.

“It’s hard to say when Jho Low will be brought back to Malaysia. Whatever it is, we will leave it to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). They are working on it, we just have to wait,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

Meanwhile when asked on a statement by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador with regards to cooperation from several other countries Malaysia in tracking down Jho Low, Muhyiddin confirmed the matter.

“Though we have obtained information on his (Jho Low) whereabouts, and Interpol has issued a red notice on him, without the cooperation of the country where we believe he is hiding, it is difficult to take action.

“We are still trying, we can not give up. Whatever it takes, we want him back in Malaysia to face the courts and will leave it to the courts to decide,” he said.

Latest reports revealed Jho Low has obtained Cypriot citizenship.

— Bernama

