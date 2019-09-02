GAY SEX-TAINTED AZMIN ON TENTERHOOKS: AGC WANTS MORE INFORMATION OVER SEX CLIP – COPS TO SUMMON LOKMAN ADAM AGAIN EVEN AS HE HANDS OVER SEX VIDEO ANALYSIS REPORT FROM U.K. FORENSIC EXPERTS

UMNO Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam will have his statement recorded over a viral sex video implicating a minister following a request by the Attorney-General’s Chambers for more information.

Lokman provided the police with a video-analysis report from UK-based Verden Forensics, which analysed the clip on the Umno leader’s behalf, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Huzir Mohamed.

Lokman has been summoned tomorrow at 3pm, while the report has been handed over to Cybersecurity Malaysia.

“The investigation papers on this case were given to the Attorney-General’s Chambers which issued several instructions.

“Lokman Adam is to be called again tomorrow for further questioning,” Huzir said in a statement.

Police asked Lokman for Verden Forensics’ report after he returned from the UK and said the firm was able to “match” the two men in the sex clip with photos of Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

The video first emerged on June 11 and a day later, Haziq admitted to being one of the men in it, while naming Azmin as the other.

Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, has denied this and said the video is a plot to destroy his political career.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador has said Malaysian experts found that the video’s authenticity is “highly probable” but that the identity of the men could not be verified. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Lokman hands over sex video analysis report from the UK to cops

Police have received a report from British audiovisual forensic experts on the sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In a statement today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed confirmed that the report from Birmingham-based Verden Forensics was submitted by Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam.

“The case involving a sex video distributed through the ‘Jemputan Raya Azmin’ WhatsApp group is still being investigated under Sections 377B and 292 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Sections 377B and 292 of the Penal Code deal with carnal intercourse against the order of nature and the dissemination of obscene material, respectively. Section 233 of the CMA pertains to using a network service or application for improper purposes.

Huzir said that the Verden Forensics report has been submitted to Cybersecurity Malaysia for further action, and that investigation papers have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

In July, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that Cybersecurity Malaysia found that while the video was authentic, the facial recognition process had failed to linkthe Azmin to the video, which depicts two men engaging in sexual activity.

However, Lokman later claimed that the Indonesian experts he hired to analyse the video used error level analysis (ELA) confirmed that it was Azmin and former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz shown in the video. – MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.