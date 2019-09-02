DAP DROPS BOMBSHELL ON MAHATHIR: NO NEED TO DE-REGISTER UMNO – INSTEAD, ACT ‘MAGNANIMOUSLY’ – DON’T PUNISH THE PARTY FOR THE ACTS & DIRTY POLITICS OF ITS LEADERS

UMNO should not be deregistered just because of some of its leaders’ actions, but the party’s dirty politics should still be reined in, said DAP’s Lim Lip Eng.

The Kepong MP said the country’s oldest Malay party should be allowed to go on in the spirit of democracy.

“The Pakatan Harapan government should act magnanimously by giving Umno ample time to rectify its wrongdoings,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, the Registrar of Societies (RoS) should also deal with Umno with greater discretion in a bid to guide the party to amend its irregularities, he said.

Lim said one area in which the authorities should focus on was the source of funds Umno leaders still enjoy, despite their party being dogged by allegations of financial impropriety.

Last Thursday, Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad had questioned why the authorities had yet to initiate an investigation into the Umno’s wrongdoings.

The prime minister had said it was baffling that despite multiple allegations of misconduct against Umno, no action had been taken against the party.

“During my time as Umno president, the party was banned when three divisions failed to conduct meetings.

“Bersatu was also banned just before the 14th general election.

“From what I see, Umno has committed many wrongdoings but it is still accepted, and hasn’t been banned.

“We are not calling for (Umno’s deregistration) but are merely voicing our opinion,” he had said after chairing Bersatu’s supreme council meeting.

Lim, however, said deregistration could negatively affect the country’s already strained political environment.

“We are in an increasingly toxic political atmosphere, where fake news and racial provocations are disseminated through social media. Some Umno leaders will definitely accuse DAP and other Chinese (civil society bodies) of orchestrating the move to deregister Umno, even if the process is carried out professionally based on the rule of law by the RoS.

“Certain groups will also use this deregistration of Umno to play up racial or religious sentiments and, as a result, our country will become more divided,” he said.

He said to win Umno members and their supporters over, it was more important for Pakatan Harapan to focus on creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

“Umno members will automatically leave the party when their living conditions improve under the PH government.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

