ZAKIR NAIK NOW IN TOMMY’S HANDS: COPS COMPLETE PROBE INTO ZAKIR NAIK – ‘HOT POTATO’ NOW TOSSED OVER TO AGC TO DECIDE

THE police have completed their investigation into Mumbai-born preacher Zakir Naik and are waiting for further instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the next course of action.

The controversial preacher was being probed over his divisive remarks in allegedly accusing Malaysian Indians of not being loyal to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as well as for urging the Chinese to return to China in a speech last month.

“The preacher and several individuals have been called. The investigation papers have been submitted to the AGC. The cops are waiting for the AGC for further instruction,” Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Huzir Mohamed said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Zakir, in his speech in Kota Baru early last month, had said Indians in Malaysia were more supportive of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Dr Mahathir.

He also allegedly described Malaysia’s Chinese as “guests” in the country, and said they should be sent back to China before he could be deported.

More than 500 police reports have been lodged against him over the remarks, with ministers from DAP and PKR urging Dr Mahathir to send Zakir back to India.

The preacher has since been banned from giving speeches nationwide, with Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin saying Zakir was not above the law and action would be taken against him if he was found to have flouted them.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

