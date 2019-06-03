ONCE RIDING HIGH, SHAHRIZAT’S HUSBAND & 3 CHILDREN NOW SUED OVER COWGATE SCANDAL EXPOSED BY RAFIZI – AS GOVT SEEKS RETURN OF RM250 MILLION LOAN
KUALA LUMPUR — The federal government has filed a lawsuit seeking to reclaim RM253 million loaned to the National Feedlot Corp (NFC) operated by former Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil’s family.
According to The Edge, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) filed the lawsuit last week and named the NFC; Shahriazat’s husband, Datuk Mohamad Salleh Ismail; their three children; and six of the family’s firms as respondents.
The family’s companies also named in the suit are National Meat & Livestock Corp Sdn Bhd, Real Food Co Sdn Bhd, Meatworks Corp Sdn Bhd, Agroscience Industries Sdn Bhd, Asian Bioscience Corp Sdn Bhd and Techknowlogy Imageware (M) Sdn Bhd.
Last month, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government would sue to compel the NFC and Shahrizat’s family to repay the loan.
In 2011, the Auditor-General’s Report exposed the scandal surrounding NFC along with the involvement of Shahrizat’s family in the project.
The scandal was the genesis of PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli’s image as a whistleblower, which he leveraged to establish the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (NOW).
As a result of the allegations, Salleh was charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust involving some RM49.7 million before being acquitted in 2015.
The controversy also forced Shahrizat’s exit from the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Cabinet.
MALAY MAIL
.