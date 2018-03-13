ZAHID TO GIVE MORE ‘FREEDOM’ TO MAINSTREAM MEDIA EVEN AS NAJIB CLAMPS DOWN ON SOCIAL & ALTERNATIVE MEDIA

DEPUTY Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said the government will review the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 so that writing, broadcasting and publishing will not be overly confined by guidelines.

Zahid, who is also home minister, said this was necessary because the media of today was almost totally monopolised by the alternative media.

“The Home Ministry strives to give greater freedom to all forms of writing, publishing and broadcasting so that they are not overly confined by guidelines, ” he said at a luncheon talk with editors-in-chief and holders of publishing permits.

He said the guidelines of the act might have been appropriate in the past, but today these had to be modified without compromising the ethics of journalism. The Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 was last amended in 2012.

Zahid also said that the ministry had issued a firm warning letter, two warning letters, 14 letters of reprimand, 44 letters of advice and four show-cause letters to the media and printers last year.

– Bernama

.