ZAHID DROPS BIG HINT – THE AMAN BROTHERS WIN THEIR ‘CHIEF MINISTER’ TUSSLE WITH NAJIB: SALLEH KERUAK DROPPED FROM SABAH CM RACE – TO BE ‘UPGRADED’ TO FEDERAL SEAT, WHILE ‘MO1 IS NAJIB’ RAHMAN DAHLAN TO BE SHIFTED OUT OF KOTA BELUD IN E14?

KOTA BELUD – Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed incumbent Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan may be replaced in the coming 14th General Election.

Zahid said constituents in the Kota Belud Parliamentary constituency would see a change in the political landscape with one of three BN leaders being replace and serve a new area and dropped Rahman’s name in a gathering here.

“I have taken note of this leader’s outstanding performance since serving as Member of Parliament for two terms. He has brought a lot of transformation to (Kota Belud) bringing in an allocation of not less than RM987 million.

“He will not leave his legacy here but give appreciation towards his contribution. Thank you, Rahman,” he said to cheers and applause at Kampung Kesapang here.

Zahid did not, however, gave any confirmation to the change or who will be replacing the incumbent that will be replaced.

He had instead urged constituents to continue supporting the BN coalition even if a new candidate is picked to represent the constituency.

Zahid was here to attend the Kota Belud Polytecnic Campus ground breaking ceremony.

Also present were Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Minister in the Prime Minister Department and Kota Belud MP Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Communication and Multimedia Minister and Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh Said Keruak, and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

RELATED STORY: Anifah vows to resign if Najib breaks promise

Looking at the current political scenario, Zahid stressed Sabah would continue to be safeguarded under the BN flag despite attacks from the opposition.

“Same as Kota Belud, if it changes hand with a new player, I hope the people of Kota Belud will continue give support.

“For Usukan, the Prime Minister and I will see whether there will be a change. If there is, then we will find a new (candidate) with the recommendation of the chief minister,” he added.

Salleh is the Usukan assemblyman and has been tipped by pundits as the next MP, a position he first won in 1995 and defended for three terms before being replaced by Rahman in 2008.

– https://www.nst.com.my

.