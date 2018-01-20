‘YOU’LL NEVER WIN AGAIN, STUPID’: IRATE MALAYSIANS MOCK NAJIB’S FOOLISH CALL TO ADOPT LIVERPOOL’S ‘YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE’ ANTHEM

NAJIB RAZAK’S call for ruling coalition Barisan Nasional to adopt Liverpool Football Club’s anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, has drawn the ire of Malaysian football fans on Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier today, the prime minister urged BN component parties and BN-friendly groups to use the club’s iconic anthem as a unifying factor to win over Malaysians ahead of the 14th general election.

For the record, You’ll Never Walk Alone is a show tune from the 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel.

It became a popular pop hit when Liverpool musicians Gerry and the Pacemakers released their version in 1963.

Prior to the song’s release, band leader Gerry Marsden presented a recording to then Liverpool manager Bill Shankly and the song was quickly adopted by the team and the fans.

Today, it is sung before every home match at Anfield.

As such, some fans haves refused to have Liverpool associated with Najib and BN, including opposition politician Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The PKR Youth chief and Liverpool FC fan had shared The Malaysian Insight report on his Facebook page with the caption, “Hoi apahal nak samakan Liverpool dengan penyamun!” (Why would you associate Liverpool with a thief.)

Similarly, user Mohammad Firdaus wrote in The Malaysian Insight Facebook comments section, “Janganlah kaitkan Liverpool dengan kekotoran BN.” (Don’t relate Liverpool to BN’s dirty ways.)

Other fans have even declared they will stop supporting the club.

“OK I am leaving Liverpool!” said Anthony Dylan.

“With you around, I rather walk alone,” Ng BsNg wrote.

Other users with a sense of humour played around with the anthem, YNWA, changing the words to “BN, You’ll Never Win Again” or saying kleptocrats will indeed never walk alone – to prison.

“So suitable for BN, YNWA – You’ll Never Win Again (or Anything) terbaik,” Liang Albert said in the Facebook comments section.

“Yes, you kleptocrats will never walk alone to Sg Buloh or Kajang Prison!” said one Ray Ong.

Selva Govind said Liverpool would lose even more games after gaining support from Najib and BN.

“Habis la macam ini, pasti Liverpool akan kalah banyak game kerana orang yang selalu membawa malang dah support Liverpool,” he said. (We’re finished. Liverpool will lose many games because people who always bring misfortune now support the club.)

Many users also took the opportunity to remind Najib of his allegiance to rival football club, Manchester United.

“Say MU fan but wanna use Liverpool anthem?” said Nathan Ramoo.

“Please don’t. You support Man U. Please use whatever song they sing. Thank you,” said Eugene Wang.

On Twitter, UCHI (@Akmalyusriuchi) said that Najib is not welcomed by Liverpool fans.

“Najib pulang lah ke Man U tu. Liverpool fans won’t welcome you,” said the tweet.

Meanwhile, user hazuru (@vonlibertad) said it is no longer 1990, and Liverpool is no longer enjoying its heydays. The year refers to the last time Liverpool won the top division title.

“Sekarang tahun 1990 lagi ke?, kahkahkah,” hazuru tweeted. (Is this still 1990?).

https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

