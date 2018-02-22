‘YOU WILL BE CURSED & TURNED INTO DUST’: ‘AS A PAS MEMBER, I WANT TO KNOW IF IT’S TRUE HADI & CO TOOK MONEY FROM UMNO – UNFAZED BY ‘CURSE’, PAS MAN DEMANDS PROBE, LODGES POLICE REPORT

A PAS member has lodged a police report, asking that an investigation be carried out to determine whether the party had accepted funds from traditional rival Umno.

Ibrahim Harun lodged the report after Amanah vice-president Husam Musa alleged that he had recorded evidence that PAS had taken money from Umno, and had formed a political collaboration with the Barisan Nasional lynchpin party.

“As a PAS member, I would like police to investigate and see if this is true, or if it’s all slander.

“I believe it is a lie aimed at damaging PAS’ credibility.”

Ibrahim’s report, which was filed at the Gong Badak police station in Kuala Terengganu yesterday, was based on a Facebook post quoting Husam.

It was reported that in a ceramah in Kota Baru on Sunday, Husam had said: “PAS has taken money from Umno, including during the Sarawak state election. I have proof and the recording. Don’t worry.”

Husam had said he was prepared to release the recording when the 14th general election was nearer.

“I have the recording, and the leader knows I do. That particular leader said, in the recording, that whoever exposes him will be cursed and turned to dust,” the former PAS leader had said when opening the Pakatan Harapan election operations centre in Kadok.

He had said the recording would clearly show that the Islamist party was already working with Umno.

He challenged the PAS leader, who he did not name, to deny it.

“Say it isn’t true. If this is true, then the choices in the next general election are only PH and Barisan Nasional.

“This is because supporting PAS in the polls is to ensure BN wins.”

Husam had earlier claimed that he had seen proof that a PAS leader had received money from Umno.

Apart from the Amanah vice-president, whistleblower site Sarawak Report, too, has claimed that PAS had taken money, amounting to RM90 million, from Umno.

The allegation led PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to file a suit in London against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown.

