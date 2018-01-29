YAMMIE LAM UPDATE: HANDWRITTEN LETTER ABOUT KARMA REVEALED

Yammie Lam’s (藍潔瑛) past and present private life is now back in the media spotlight due to recent rape allegations made against Yammie’s former collaborator, Eric Tsang (曾志偉). Though Eric has denied all allegations, and has even issued legal action, Yammie’s private life remained in the public for scrutiny, and many of her “iron fans” are pleading the media to stop spreading rumors and gossip so the retired actress can live the rest of her life in peace.

The 54-year-old was once regraded as one of TVB’s most popular actresses in the 80’s, and she was on track of transitioning to a successful film career. However, a traumatic rape experience while filming 1991’s The Tigers <五虎將之決裂> in Singapore pushed Yammie to a downward spiral, and she succumbed to mental illness.

Yammie has since retired from an acting career and is living on her own with the support of loyal fans who helped with housing arrangements. Many of Yammie’s fans have actually been consistently updating the public on Yammie’s current whereabouts, reassuring other fans that Yammie is safe and doing well. A while ago, a fan shared a picture of Yammie that was taken this past Christmas, and it was claimed that the photo was taken while Yammie was at church with a friend.

Because of Yammie’s current mental state, the truth of what happened that night in Singapore would probably never be revealed to the public. However, a glimpse inside Yammie’s mind was revealed in a handwritten letter, which Eastweekmanaged to gain access to. In the handwritten letter, signed by Yammie, she wrote, “The good are rewarded with good, and the evil are rewarded with evil. If the reward does not come, then it is not time yet.”

