WOW, SURAYATI – WHY THE SUPER SPECIAL TREATMENT FOR NAJIB: DR MAHATHIR QUESTIONS REGISTRAR’S COSY DEAL FOR UMNO, BUT ICE-COLD TREATMENT FOR PAKATAN’S APPLICATION

RoS has shown obvious partisanship in its application of double standards to Umno and the opposition, Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In a video on Facebook, Dr Mahathir compared the registrar’s helpful attitude to Umno’s party crisis with RoS’ failure to even acknowlege the opposition coalition’s application to register.

“In Harapan’s case, we have tried to apply (to register the coalition) eight months ago, but till now, don’t even talk about a reply, we have not even an acknowledgement.

This showed clear partisanship on the part of RoS, which must remain politically neutral, he said.

He said RoS should not act as though it was receiving orders from the executive powers,

It would be a violation of democratic principles if RoS were to be a tool of Umno, in a country that practises separation of legislative, executive and judiciary powers, he said.

RoS on Monday announced it had approvedUmno’ application to postpone its party elections to April 19, 2019.

RoS had said such a postponement was permitted in Clause 10.17 of the ruling Malay party’s constitution.

The clause allows a further extension of 18 months on top of the three years allowed in Clause 9.3, making for a total time allowance of 56 months between the last party elections and the next.

Umno’s last party elections were held on October 19, 2013.

Dr Mahathir’s lawyer had recently said RoS should compel all political parties to hold their meetings on time, as required by their constitutions.

Haniff Khatri Abdulla had said that Umno would be declared illegal if Ros held the party to the same “rigorous” standards to which the opposition was held.

Meanwhile, RoS has not even indicated whether it was “considering or not considering Pakatan Harapan’s application for registration”,” said Mahathir.

The opposition pact applied to RoS nine months ago, but RoS has given no sign to show that PH would be registered as a political party in time for the general election, which must be held by August.

“But In Umno’s case, wow, they acted so quickly,” said Dr Mahathir.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

