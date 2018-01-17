WORSE & WORSE, NAJIB DIGS HIS GRAVE DEEPER & DEEPER: BOMBSHELL – WHERE DID FELDA FIND THE BILLIONS NEEDED TO REPAY SEMARAK LAND LOANS?

While FELDA chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad has declared that“Felda has successfully recovered ownership of 16 strategic plots of land worth an estimated RM 200 million along Jalan Semarak”, left unsaid is the cost.

The land has been re-assigned by FELDA’s JV partner Synergy Promenade.Synergy had been provided a power of attorney over that land in order to finance the project.

The land must therefore have been provided as security for a loan or loans, and the money raised has clearly been spent;the project, as the photo above shows, is well and truly underway.

The project is said to have a Gross Development Value of about RM 5 Billion, and even half of that comes to RM 2.5 Billion.

Returning the land to FELDA would have required that money to be repaid, but Shahrir is not saying where the CASH to do so came from. And then there is the matter of compensation……..

