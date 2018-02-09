‘WORSE THAN MARCOS’ NAJIB HAS ALMOST ZERO CHANCE TO WIN GE14: MAHATHIR WARNS IGP, ARMED FORCES CHIEF NOT TO PROP UP NAJIB WHEN HE LOSES

Najib must know the whole country is against him. His chances of winning the 14th G.E. are almost nil.2. He also knows the direct consequences for him if he loses. He would be charged in court and he may find himself in jail.

3. Knowing all these, he must make sure he would not lose. By hook and most certainly by crook he must win.

4. One of the things he is likely to do if he loses by a small margin is to declare a state of emergency and to suspend parliament. He would set up a Mageran type of Government and rule the country by decree.

5. To do this he will need the support of mainly the army chief and the police chief.

6. When Marcos was ruling the Philippines as a dictator, he had the support of army and police chiefs. But when he caused Aquino to be assassinated, the chiefs withdrew their support. With that the people took to the streets and demanded the removal of Marcos as President. The people power movement was successful because Marcos had lost the support of the chiefs.

7. In Malaysia currently the Inspector General of Police and Chief of the armed forces are supporters of the Prime Minister or at least are compliant to what he does. Even when he clearly breaks the law they appear not to be concerned.

8. Najib’s misrule is far more serious than Marcos. There is clear evidence that he has stolen Government money. In the eyes of the world his abuse of power is acknowledged. Najib’s Malaysia is described as a kleptocracy, not a democracy any more. The rule of law is blatantly ignored by Najib. Corruption by him is rampant.

9. The question is whether the support would continue if he seizes power following the election. At this moment the people believe the possibility is real, very real. Only an overwhelming victory of the opposition will prevent this.

10. If Najib wins the consequences would be terrible. This country will become bankrupt as total debt now is almost one trillion Ringgit. Najib has been selling chunks of Malaysia in order to pay debts. All the best land have been sold. There will come a time when he would not be able to raise money to pay debts. When that time comes, Malaysia would become a bankrupt country.

chedet.cc

.