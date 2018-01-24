‘WORK’ NOT STEAL – THE FOUR LETTER WORD NAJIB NEEDS TO TEACH FELDA: AS CORRUPTION VOLCANO ERUPTS, FELDA PUTS ON ‘AUCTION’ ITS STRING OF RESORTS

Felda is calling for contractors to bid for the management of their resorts in Trolak, Hot Springs, Kuala Terengganu, Tekan (??) and Tanjong Leman.

I hope you can read this:

Obviously Felda cannot manage this by themselves.

Allow me to give Felda some advise. This ‘outsourcing’ will not work.

Unless Felda gives away the running of the resorts for free.

No profit sharing, no franchise fees, nothing.

Even then it will still not work.

I can tell you why.

Tapi saya pun letih lah.

Penat.

Malas nak memikir !!

There is a FOUR LETTER word involved.

It is called W O R K.

Most of these GLC and gomen run hotels, resorts etc depend a lot on the gomen for business. Kursus for teachers, gomen officers, kursus jabatan agama, seminars etc.

Now the gomen has no more money.

The Navy has no money to run the ships and submarines as much.

The Airforce has no money to fly airplanes as much.

The universities have no money.

So which gomen department is going to book rooms in hotels and resorts for seminars and kursus?

So Felda Residences will tutup kedai.

There is a major plus point though.

These Resorts have a huge competitive advantage which few other places have.

They can indeed become successful and money spinners.

But I am not sharing.

Letih lah.

Penat.