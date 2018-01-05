WITH LOVE FROM NAJIB & ROSMAH? ANWAR’S SODOMY VICTIM SAIFUL SUDDENLY SURFACES TO BACK AZMIN OVER ANWAR & DR M AS ‘BEST CHOICE FOR PM CANDIDATE’

Azmin Ali has found an unlikely supporter in Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, who believes that the PKR deputy president is Pakatan Harapan’s best candidate for the prime minister’s post.

He said although the Selangor menteri besar cannot be classified as a youth, he is however much younger than Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who turns 93 this year.

Azmin, according to him, possesses fresh ideas, is energetic and does not dabble in politics of old.

“When I was working with Anwar Ibrahim, Azmin was ‘the brain’ behind the strategies, political machinations and administration of PKR.

“Without Azmin, Anwar would not be able to lead the party in an effective manner. It was akin to Anwar being the ‘actor’ and Azmin the ‘director’,” he added in a Facebook posting today.

Anwar is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for sodomising Saiful. The former opposition leader has claimed that the charge was fabricated by his political rivals.

Meanwhile, Saiful said Azmin, though seen as someone who does not talk much, is crafty and wise as well as adept in the art of politics.

“If he is not skilled in politics, he would not have maintained the Selangor government after PAS left Pakatan (Rakyat).

“Logically, the state government should have collapsed a long time ago. But the state government remains intact due to Azmin’s political acumen,” he added.

Saiful also pointed out that Azmin is liked by both his political allies and foes while Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is also comfortable with him as menteri besar.

“The people of Selangor like his leadership style.

“He also entertains Umno people in Selangor and gives projects. It’s an open secret. Don’t believe? Go to the SUK (state secretariat), you can see Umno people dealing with him,” he claimed.

In a footnote, Saiful said this was his personal view and recalled how Azmin had also criticised him in the past.

“What is certain is that if Azmin is named as the PM candidate, BN must work harder because it can threaten BN in the next general election,” he added.

– M’kini

