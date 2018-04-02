EVEN IDRIS HARON HAS A GOOD LAUGH AT PAS: WIN THE SEATS FIRST BEFORE ASKING FOR CM POST, HADI & CO TOLD

PETALING JAYA – PAS should first win the seats it is contesting in the coming 14th General Election (GE14) in Malacca before asking for the chief minister post.

Malacca Chief Minister and state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Idris Haron said opposition party PAS can say whatever it wants, but it should be realistic in its demands based on current political situation.

“Politics is about all possibilities and uncertainties. As for us, we are prepared in every way for this election and have set a code — 24451, which is our vision to win the parliamentary and state seats in GE14,” he told theSun when contacted.

The figure 24 refers to the 24 of the 28 state seats it is contesting. The figure five in 24451 refers to the number of parliamentary seats of the six in the Malacca it is contesting.

“We are moving towards 24451 … we came up with this figures after taking into account the current political scenario, with BN, which is helmed by Umno, in a strong position,” he said, adding the more PAS speaks,” the more ignorant it will look in the end.”

He was responding to a statement by Malacca PAS Commissioner Kamaruddin Sidek that the party has a condition for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN in this coming general election, if want to avoid a hung government.

“If PAS only wins two seats, for instance, and Pakatan and BN win 13 seats each, both parties still need to coax PAS into joining them for a mixed government.

“When that happens, we will only agree if PAS is made the Chief Minister of Malacca. Or else, it’s a no from us,” he said at a fundraiser and forum on current affairs in Bukit Katil, Malacca on Sunday.

“PAS should go fly its kites first,” said Pribumi Information Chief Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor.

On a serious note, he said PAS imagination is very strong. “Let’s win the election first before making any demands and then we will see how.”

Efforts to reach PAS National Secretary-General Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan for comments was not successful.

Political analyst Wong Chin Huat said the chief minister’s post normally goes to the largest party in the coalition government.

“If PAS emerges to be the largest party in a hung assembly, of course it would be the one to claim chief ministership and looks for junior partner.”

However, he added that if it’s the smallest party, but still demands for the top job, “then all democratic voters are duty bound to deny PAS any chance to such extortion.”

In the 2013, General Elections, PAS under Pakatan Rakyat contested one out of six parliamentary seats. PAS lost the contest, but its coalition partners, DAP and PKR won two seat. BN coalition Umno and MCA won four seats.

As for the 28 state seat, PAS contested 12 but only won one seat. PKR lost the seven seats it contested, while DAP won six of the eight seats the party contested. BN-Umno won 17, MCA 3 and MIC-1.

PAS Commissioner, Kamarudin said the party will be contesting in 5 parliamentary and 22 states seats in this coming general elections.

– Sundaily

