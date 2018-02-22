WILL NAJIB MAKE THE SULTANS CAMPAIGN FOR HIM IN GE14? : ROYALS ENTITLED TO SPEAK UP? SURE, BUT THE PEOPLE SHOULD ALSO BE ENTITLED TO CRITICIZE THEM

KUANTAN – The royal institution is entitled to give advice and comment on issues that are of interest to the rakyat, said Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (pix).

He said this was in line with the constitutional monarchy system, that acts to maintain cultural and religious diversity, as well as stemming threats to the nation’s prosperity and security.

“This has been explained by Universiti Malaya law lecturer Emeritus Prof Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi, who said rulers may reprimand, advise and offer solutions when public harmony and unity is threatened.

“This role became vital after the 2008 general election when the constitutional crisis involving the appointment of the Perlis, Perak, Selangor and Terengganu mentri besars were resolved through the credibility and discretion of the rulers,” he said today when officiating at the Wacana Diraja: Raja, Perlembagaan & Patriotisme event organised by the Malaysian Council of Former Elected Representatives (Mubarak).

Also present were Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and Mubarak president Tan Sri Dr Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman.

Tengku Abdullah said constructive, patriotic people would question and criticise to improve the country.

They would feel anger and shame over the inappropriate actions of some that might negatively impact the country.

“This is contrary to the concept of blind patriotism, where they refuse to criticise and be criticised. They believe that all their policies, rules and actions are good, accurate and are faultless.

“These blind patriots will only bring problems to the country, because this kind of thinking is the basis of an authoritarian government, and I call on all to emulate a constitutional monarch that practises constructive patriotism.”

Tengku Abdullah also said the role of the royal institution as a symbol of unity was still relevant, as the country possesses diverse political, social, religious and economic demographics.

“Our country’s uniqueness requires an independent institution of high position to advise and give opinions.

‘If such an institution does not exist, then the patriotism, unity and loyalty of the rakyat towards the nation will deteriorate,” he said.

– http://www.thesundaily.my

.