WHY SO SCARED, NAJIB & ZAHID: HOME MINISTRY BARS MAHATHIR FROM MEETING ANWAR AT HOSPITAL – ‘I FEEL SAD, I JUST WANTED TO MEET HIM, TO THANK HIM’

Prison authorities have barred Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad from meeting Anwar Ibrahim, who is recovering at the Hospital Rehabilitasi Cheras in Kuala Lumpur, this evening.

Speaking to reporters, Mahathir said he was informed that the instruction was from the Home Ministry.

“I feel sad. I just wanted to meet him, to thank him for not objecting, in fact, supporting me as a candidate (for prime minister),” he added.

On Sunday, Harapan had named Mahathir, 93, as its candidate for the prime minister’s post if the opposition coalition wins federal power in the next general election.

Mahathir also expressed sadness that the current administration is preventing hospital visits.

“Our country is a democratic country. Such things never happened during the time when I was a dictator. I never barred anyone from meeting whoever.

“But (now)… You can’t even meet people, can’t even visit sick people. This is the condition of our country,” he said.

Anwar, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for sodomy, underwent a surgery on his right shoulder.

MKINI

