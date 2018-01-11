WHY NAJIB IS RUSHING HERE & THERE LOOKING FOR MONEY TO BEAT MAHATHIR: BECAUSE FOR A 92-YEAR-OLD TO COME OUT OF RETIREMENT TO CHASE HIM OUT WILL MAKE MO1 THE GREATEST LAUGHING STOCK IN WORLD HISTORY, CAST RENEWED SPOTLIGHT ON HIS GRAFT & MURDER SCANDALS

Opposition coalition – Pakatan Harapan (Hope’s Pact) – has finally agreed to the seat distribution for 165 parliamentary seats in Peninsula Malaysia. Bersatu (Malaysian United Indigenous Party) is to get 52 seats while PKR (People’s Justice Party) will contest 51 seats, with DAP (Democratic Action Party) getting 35 and Amanah (National Trust Party) the remaining 27 seats.

While Bersatu gets the highest seat allocation (only 1 seat more) in Peninsula Malaysia, PKR will be contesting the highest number of seats when Sabah and Sarawak (East Malaysia) are included. There are 25 and 31 parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak respectively. In short, PKR, as a dominant party, gets the lion share of seats in the coming 14th general election.

However, Bersatu Chairman Mahathir Mohamad will get to become the next prime minister. He was a former premier who ruled Malaysia for 22 years from 1981 to 2003. At 92, Mahathir will become not only the world’s oldest prime minister or head of state; he will also create history as the only person who successfully makes a comeback after retirement.

For that reason alone, Prime Minister Najib Razak is terribly panicked and upsetas history books will obviously need to be rewritten. History will explain how an old man is forced out of his retirement and why Mr. Najib has to be replaced by 92-year-old Mahathir. Students will learn that Mahathir is a hero while Najib is a villain. The good name of Razak, if there’s anything left, would be erased.

Therefore, Najib and his bootlickers are throwing everything, including the kitchen sink, at Pakatan Harapan. MCA (Malaysian Chinese Party) President Liow Tiong Lai happily tells the Chinese voters that DAP Supremo Lim Kit Siang has been outsmarted by Bersatu Chairman Mahathir, therefore Mr. Lim must be taught a lesson. With only 35 seats, DAP was being sidelined and played.

Amusingly, Najib’s UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) sings a different tune. The dominant party in the ruling government Barisan Nasional (National Front) happily tells the Malay voters that despite getting 35 seats, DAP-Chinese will still call the shot and run the show if the opposition wins the coming nationwide election – which will have to happen on or before 24 August 2018.

Can MCA President Liow and UMNO President Najib make up their mind? Is DAP being scammed by Mahathir, or has DAP conned Mahathir? You can’t have a dick and pussy at the same time, unless of course, UMNO and MCA are “shemale (transsexual)”. In the age of social media, do they think voters could be easily tricked and their intelligence insulted?

If DAP could really run the federal government with only 35 seats, assuming they win 100% of the seats allocated in Peninsula Malaysia, then they deserve it. That’s because either DAP-Chinese are the smartest people in the world (even smarter than the Jews) or Malaysian ethnic-Malays are the stupidest race who walk the planet Earth. Choose one!

Okay, let’s assume somehow DAP manages to win 35 parliamentary seats. In order to form the federal government with a simple majority of 112 seats (total parliamentary seats is 222 seats), the other partners – Bersatu, PKR and Amanah, all are Malay-majority parties – need to win 77 seats. Najib was actually insulting Malays’ intelligence to suggest 77 seats would lose to 35 seats.

The fact that UMNO and MCA have started the blitzkrieg on opposition right after the announcement of seats distribution by the opposition speaks volumes about how terrified the present corrupt government is. They never thought Mahathir could convince and work with his long-time enemies, Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang, let alone lead the coalition.

Like a broken record, UMNO says Mahathir will practice dictatorship if become prime minister again. And like a snake oil salesman, MCA says Lim Kit Siang is a moron and a traitor for working with Mahathir, the same person who had jailed him. Even within the opposition camps, there’re some who despise the idea of the return of dictator Mahathir.

But the most crucial question is this – why Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang, both victims of Mahathir’s iron-fist rule once upon a time, are now willing to work with the same man who had imprisoned them? The answer – Najib Razak is worse than the evil Mahathir Mohamad. At the rate Najib plunders the coffersand taxing the people, Malaysia will soon become Venezuela.

Sure, Mahathir had ruled with iron-fist for 22 years. He had done many terrible things. But are the people better off now than they were 5 years ago? The answer is obvious. To borrow a quote from Oprah Winfrey – “You don’t have to like Mahathir. He’s not coming over your house. There really is no choice.”Like it or not, Mahathir is the only chance to swing the ignorant rural Malay voters.

Opposition supporters, especially PKR, who have been whining and bitching about nominating Mahathir as the prime minister should take a hard look at the mirror. PKR de-facto leader Anwar Ibrahim was given the chance to kick out Najib in the 13th general election in 2013 but failed. He had done his best but still couldn’t swing the rural Malay voters.

With the betrayal of PAS (Malaysian Islamic Party), switching side to UMNO after accepting RM90 million of bribe, and the imprisonment of Anwar Ibrahim (for the second time for sodomy), the opposition parties were in disarray until the emergence of Mahathir Mohamad. In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Anwar Ibrahim had failed. Heck, even former PAS spiritual leader Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat had failed. Therefore, it’s only fair and smart to let influential Mahathir does his magic – charming, convincing and delivering the vital block of rural ethnic-Malay vote bank.

Still, Mahathir haters aren’t convinced and don’t want the old man to become the next prime minister. They argue that once in power, Mahathir will install his dynasty by nominating his son to the throne. These people obviously didn’t go to school or failed their Maths. Mahathir’s Bersatu party only gets 52 seats out of 165 parliamentary seats in Peninsula Malaysia.

Even if Mahathir’s Bersatu wins all 52 seats, which is impossible, he doesn’t have the majority hence still can’t run the show like a dictator. Other partners of Pakatan Harapan – PKR, DAP, Amanah – can still veto Mahathir, can they not? Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Kit Siang aren’t stupid to give a blank cheque to Mahathir, mind you. The seats formula provides sufficient check and balance.

