WHO IS ZAHID KIDDING? AFTER SO LONG, YET DPM SAYS NRD STILL PROBING JHO LOW’S CITIZENSHIP

KUALA LUMPUR: An investigation file has been opened by the National Registration Department (NRD) to probe the claim that Malaysian-born businessman Low Taek Jho holds dual citizenship.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the investigation is based on a report made over the citizenship status of Low, better known as Jho Low.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, added that the NRD had applied to the country where Low is alleged to have been granted citizenship, in order to verify his status.

“The NRD will carry out further action in accordance with the laws and procedures in force once the relevant evidence is obtained,” Ahmad Zahid said, in a parliamentary written reply to a question posed by Ng Wei Aik (DAP-Tanjong).

Ng had asked the Home Ministry on the status of the investigation and that action taken against Low based on complaints that were made over his citizenship last year.

Low is said to hold citizenship status for Saint Kitts and Nevis, an island nation in the Caribbean.

Article 24(2) of the Federal Constitution allows for a Malaysian to be deprived of their citizenship if they are also the citizen of another country.

Ahmad Zahid said there was a lack of evidence produced by the complainants for action to be taken with regards to Low’s citizenship.

“The complaints presented to the NRD was not accompanied by evidence to allow for deprivation action under Article 24 to be taken against the subject,” he added.

THE SUN DAILY

