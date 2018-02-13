WHO IS THE REAL ‘GUCCI GRACE’ IN MALAYSIA: ROSMAH MANSOR OR FARIDAH BEGUM – NAJIB CAMP ESCALATES ATTACKS ON APANDI’S WIFE, CLAIMS SHE’S CALLING THE SHOTS AT AGC

Many within the AGC are shaking their heads and sighing in disbelief. They can see that their boss is being usurped by his wife, Faridah Begum, and has been rendered basically powerless. The First Lady of the AGC calls the AGC officers directly and gives them instructions as to what to do, such as who to go for. The AGC officers have no choice but to do her bidding since she decides who gets promoted and who gets put into cold storage.

Grace Mugabe started out as the mistress of Robert Mugabe, the President of Zimbabwe, before becoming his wife and the First Lady of Zimbabwe. Once she had ‘taken power’, she quickly built up her financial empire plus became the power behind the throne. Grace is well-known for her violence and hot temper, and who will resort to anything to punish her critics, which earned her the nickname of ‘Dis-Grace’.

Back home, we have another person by the name of Faridah Begum K A Abdul Kader, the First Lady of the Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC), walking that same path. And she is rapidly building up a reputation as a greedy person who uses her husband’s power to also punish her critics. And, just like Grace Mugabe, the First Lady of the AGC has more than two dozen companies under her control plus she is pursuing her critics to lubang cacing, to quote what someone close to her once said.

Grace Mugabe, the First Lady of Zimbabwe, is a violent and vindictive person who triggered her husband’s collapse, just like Faridah, the First Lady of the AGC

The First Lady of Zimbabwe was her husband’s downfall and the First Lady of the AGC is rapidly proving to be her husband’s downfall as well. Using your husband’s office and riding on his power to achieve your objectives is a sure recipe for disaster. Mugabe fell due to his wife’s transgressions and, if not careful, the First Lady of the AGC is going to seal her husband’s fate as well.

This is an extremely dangerous situation that can only end very badly. And in this type of situation a fall is inevitable, and when it does it is a hard fall. This is what everyone, except the soon-to-suffer parties, sees looming over the horizon.

It is a serious error of judgment on the part of the First Lady of the AGC and her brother, Jahabar Sadiq, to launch The Malaysian Insight (TMI). The Malaysian Insight is the reincarnation of The Malaysian Insider, a pro-opposition news portal that made it its mission to bring down Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak.

Justo was bribed US$2 million for the stolen documents, that were later doctored, in the effort to oust Prime Minister Najib Razak when Jahabar was with The Malaysian Insider

Bringing down the Prime Minister is allowed under a democracy so no crime has been committed here. But they used fake news and fabricated documents in trying to bring down the Prime Minister. So, it now becomes a crime. And they also paid a bribe of US$2 million to Andre Xavier Justo to buy the stolen documents that they doctored (READ: I was offered $2.7m for stolen data: Ex-PetroSaudi employee Xavier Andre Justo on the 1MDB saga).

So, The Malaysian Insider committed more than one crime. They stole documents. They paid bribes. They doctored the documents. And they published fake news. And because of that The Malaysian Insider was forced to close and in its place emerged The Malaysian Insight, which was set up by the First Lady of the AGC and her brother.

Basically, The Malaysian Insight is The Malaysian Insider, old wine in a new bottle, as they say. And the mission of The Malaysian Insight, just like The Malaysian Insider before this, is to bring down Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak by any means possible, fair means or foul. And if fair means is not possible then they will resort to foul means.

The mission of the First Lady of the AGC and her brother is to bring down the Prime Minister

That would be okay if Rafizi Ramli or Tony Pua tries this because this is the nature of Pakatan Harapan people — to use slander, vilification, fake news, fabricated documents, lies, and much more to hit the Prime Minister and the government. But for the First Lady of the AGC and her brother to do something like this appears very weird. This is like Najib putting the fox in charge of the chickens.

The First Lady of the AGC and her brother have only one thing in mind — which is to continue with The Malaysian Insight the mission which The Malaysian Insider started. And that mission is to oust Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak, Umno and Barisan Nasional so that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, DAP and Pakatan Harapan can take over.

The bigger issue here is, which even the owners of The Malaysian Insider are asking, who is funding The Malaysian Insight the RM50 million that they need over the next five years? Ho Kay Tat of The Malaysian Insider has asked that same question (READ HERE: First Lady Of AGC Goes On A Rampage). Ho knows that The Malaysian Insightdoes not have RM50 million so he wants Jahabar to come clean and reveal who is funding them.

Ho Kay Tat of The Malaysian Insider has asked Jahabar to reveal where The Malaysian Insight is getting its RM50 million from

And this appears to be yet another crime that The Malaysian Insight is committing, money-laundering. And that was why Azwanddin Hamzah, the President of Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM), made the report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on 15th December 2017, and another one to Bank Negara Malaysia on 18th January 2018 and to the police on 4th February 2018.

And now the First lady of the AGC is asking the police to go after Azwanddin and make sure he goes to jail for whatever crime they can fabricate against him — just like the First Lady of Zimbabwe asked her bodyguards to beat up numerous people who upset her (Sunday Times photographer Richard Jones and 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels and two friends amongst some of them).

Raja Petra Kamarudin

– http://www.malaysia-today.net/

