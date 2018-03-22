WHO IS THE ‘POWERFUL DATUK’ PROTECTING THE ‘CRUEL DATIN’ WHO WENT MISSING: RED-HOT SPECULATION AS IMMIGRATION SLAPS ON TRAVEL BAN ON MAID ABUSER

PETALING JAYA: The Datin who went missing after being found guilty of causing grievous hurt to her maid has been blacklisted from leaving the country.

This was revealed by Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

He said that the department had received a court order for Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali to be blacklisted.

“We are also checking whether she has attempted to leave the country,” he said when contacted on Thursday (March 22).

DPP Muhammad Iskandar said that they went to Rozita’s house in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, her family’s home in Melaka and the bailor’s home to serve the notice for them to appear in court, but no one was around.

He said attempts to serve the notice on Rozita and the bailor were made right until Tuesday (March 20) night.

On March 15, Rozita, 44, was bound over for five years on a good behaviour bond of RM20,000 for causing grievous hurt to her maid Suyanti Sutrinso, 21.

Rozita was charged with using, among others, a kitchen knife, a steel mop and an umbrella, to attack Suyanti at a house in Mutiara Damansara on June 21, 2016.

The maid suffered multiple injuries to her eyes, both her legs, her hands and internal organs. She also had a broken scapula, injuries to her right lung, a blood clot near her brain and a fracture to her cheek.

Rozita was initially charged with attempted murder. She was later charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar meted out the sentence against Rozita after she pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

The case was covered by the international media and a video on it went viral on social media.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, VV Suloshani, who prosecuted, had said the case affected the country’s image and the good relations between Indonesia and Malaysia.

As of March 22, some 70,000 people have signed an online petition (https://www.change.org/p/dato-equal-justice) calling for justice to be served equally to the rich and poor.

MEANWHILE, according to The Star:

Woman’s bailor also goes missing

SHAH ALAM – The Datin whose lenient sentence for causing grie­vous hurt to her maid that led to an uproar has gone missing. Her bailor also failed to be present in court to hear the review application by the prosecution on the sentence.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad told High Court judge Tun Abd Majid Tun Hamzah that both of them were missing when the case was fixed for hearing of the review yesterday.

DPP Muhamad Iskandar, who is also Selangor prosecution director, said attempts to serve the notice on Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali and her bailor, a Royal Malaysian Air Force official, were futile.

“We went to the respondent’s house in Damansara and her family’s home in Melaka but no one was around.

“We also went to the bailor’s home and found that his house was empty. Attempts to serve the notice on them were made right till late last night,” he said.

DPP Muhamad Iskandar added that they would try their best to locate the respondent.

Justice Tun Abd Majid then asked him about the identity of the bailor.

“The bailor is her friend. His house is located in the camp and we believe that we can locate the bailor in the near future,” he told the judge.

Justice Tun Abd Majid then set March 29 to hear the review application.

Other than local media, Indone­sian reporters and officials from the Indonesian embassy were also present.

Last week, despite being found guilty of causing grievous hurt to Suyanti Sutrinso, 21, Rozita was only bound over for five years on a good behaviour bond of RM20,000.

Sessions Court judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar meted out the sentence after she pleaded guilty to an amended charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Rozita, 44, was charged with using, among others, a kitchen knife, a mop and an umbrella to attack Suyanti at a house in Mutiara Damansara here between 7am and noon on June 21, 2016.

Muhamad Iskandar also said they received a letter from the respondent’s lawyer stating that he was no longer acting for Rozita.

ANN

