‘WHO IS LYING ACTUALLY? WE – AMANAH, DAP & BERSATU – OR AZMIN HIMSELF?’ : IN A NUTSHELL, AZMIN EXPOSED – DR M & CO MUST STEP IN WITH NEW STATE HARAPAN CHIEF BEFORE HE POISONS THE WATERS FURTHER

ACCUSATIONS of lying have spiked tensions among Pakatan Harapan parties in Selangor, where the pact has yet to agree on seat negotiations as the 14th general election looms.

Menteri Besar Mohamed Azmin Ali of PKR, who is said to have ignored calls for the formation of a special committee to discuss the matter of seat distribution among the coalition’s four component parties, has been singled out.

“Who is lying actually? We – Amanah, DAP and Bersatu – or Azmin himself?” said state Amanah chairman Izham Hashim, following PH’s setting of a fresh deadline to settle seat negotiations.

The pact has set a deadline of February 7 – a week after it failed to resolve the issue by January 31, a date that had been set by PH deputy president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Izham defended state Amanah communications director Jamzuri Ardani, who had said seat negotiations in Selangor had yet to take off due to Azmin’s move to ignore calls for the setting up of the special committee.

The matter was confirmed by PH chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who recently said the coalition had formed a special committee to look into seat distribution in the state.

Azmin today shot down the allegations, saying only the committee’s name had been changed and that discussions were ongoing.

He slammed Amanah for not telling the truth about seat negotiations, saying the parties had met four times to discuss not just the matter of seats, but all issues related to preparations for GE14.

Jamzuri said his statement was supported by DAP.

“My statement on Selangor PH’s seat negotiations is true and has been confirmed by state DAP chairman Tony Pua in his statement published by The Malaysian Insight,” he said on Facebook.

Izham said Azmin was the one lying, and the DAP statement proved this.

He said the four rounds of meetings that had been held discussed polls-related matters, but did not touch on seat distribution.

“He is lying. It’s impossible for three other parties to lie, and Azmin is the only one with a different statement. It’s like bringing Umno’s attitude into PH. ”

Amanah previously said it had sent a letter to Azmin, asking that the special committee be set up immediately to discuss seat allocations, but had yet to receive a reply.

Sources said PKR wanted to stand in all 21 seats it contested in GE13, and an additional 10 seats that had been won by PAS.

Amanah, DAP and Bersatu, meanwhile, agreed that the 20 seats contested by PAS in the previous general election would be split between Amanah and Bersatu, while DAP would continue contesting its 15 seats.

There was also a proposal that Bersatu take on some seats won by Umno in GE13.

“Azmin has also told a Bersatu leader that PKR wanted to contest the Shah Alam federal seat, as well as Hulu Langat, which was given to Amanah in the previous seat negotiations meeting,” said a source.

The pact seems to be facing trouble in Terengganu, too.

State Bersatu secretary Hambali Abdul Latif, on Facebook, revealed that there were issues related to seat negotiations.

The state PH communications director had made three postings, attacking allies in the pact’s other component parties.

State PH chairman Raja Bahrin Shah, however, said negotiations had been settled for 26 out of the state’s 32 seats.

“Only six seats are overlapping, and no one is claiming the remaining two seats.”

In Kedah, only four seats are overlapping. They are Pantai Merdeka, Gua Cempedak, Kulim and Gurun.

“Today’s meeting is expected to complete seat negotiations in Kedah because we hold our discussions amicably, not emotionally, for PH’s victory,” state PH deputy chairman Dr Ismail Salleh told The Malaysian Insight.

Negotiations in Kelantan have also been smooth, with Amanah given the most seats to contest.

“We try to settle everything using the best formula to ensure we can win. Now, there is a suggestion that Bersatu should also contest in Pengkalan Chepa and Kubang Kerian, to pave the way for a PH victory,” said an Amanah committee member, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Before this, the two parliamentary seats had been given to Amanah.”

PH has completed seat negotiations only in Johor and Negri Sembilan. The pact has sought new deadlines in other states to resolve the matter.

