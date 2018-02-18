WHO DARES TO PUT PRESSURE ON ‘EMPRESS’ ‘MRS MO1’ ROSMAH NOW? IN MOVE TO PREEMPT CALLS TO QUIT PERMATA, NAJIB’S WIFE RAILS AT CRITICS – ‘EVEN THOUGH YOUR FALSE ACCUSATIONS ARE BITTER FOR ME TO SWALLOW, I JUST IGNORE THEM LIKE THE PASSING WIND’

THE prime minister’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, today said she would not step down as patron of the Permata programme even if there was pressure from the opposition to do so.

Rosmah said this was because all the efforts and struggles she had contributed to the programme was not for self-interest but for the nation and its children who would inherit it.

Permata has gone through 10 years of hardship and challenges, she said, adding that during her tenure as patron, she was the subject of slander and accusations from the opposition party.

“Various accusations were hurled at us, as though I had pressured the government to increase allocations for Permata, as though I had misappropriated Permata funds for personal benefit.

“Whatever the people want to say, it’s alright. For the sake of the Malaysian children, all the false accusations from the opposition, even though they are bitter for me to swallow, I just ignore them like the passing wind.

“I am confident that Allah SWT is always behind those people who are doing good,” she said in her speech at the launch of the Langkawi National Permata Children Centre at the LADA Complex in Langkawi today.

Rosmah said as the wife of the country’s leader, she could not just stay home or accompany the prime minister in discharging his official duties.

On the principle of being a human being, she said it was necessary for her to contribute to the nation.

“I strongly hold to the principle that all children are assets and jewels of the country, and they have the same right to grow together as cheerful children and to become the nation’s human capital,” she said.

She said Permata had become the manifestation of a successful nation, proven by the fact that 500,000 children had succeeded in undergoing pre-school educational programmes at Permata centres from 2007 to 2017.

“To expand access for more children to benefit from Permata, the programme Permata On Wheels was implemented, wherein Permata activities were brought directly to the children, especially in rural areas,” she said.

What was even more encouraging, she said, was that Permata had identified 300 children who had high IQ levels between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.

“In this context, we organised the Junior Science Camp in collaboration with the Permata Pintar centre to unearth children’s talents and intelligence, and they are given early exposure in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to promote interest in these fields,” she said.

The Permata Centre in Langkawi is the 89th such centre in the country, and the fourth in Kedah, and is located on the 1st Floor, Langkawi Development Authority Complex. It can accommodate 100 children.

– Bernama

