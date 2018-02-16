‘WHITE ANG-POW’ DEATH WISH FOR THE CHINESE? SHOULD THEY ACCEPT PETRONAS’ APOLOGY? : WITH ITS BILLIONS & HIGH-FLY PR ADVISERS, HOW CAN UMNO’S CASH-COW MAKE SUCH A BASIC BUT TERRIBLE BLUNDER

KUALA LUMPUR – Petronas has issued an apology for the white ‘ang pow’ faux pas which drew negative responses from the Chinese community.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page today, the company said it was aware of the feedback received with regards to the design of its latest Chinese New Year ‘ang pau’ packet.

“We would like to apologise that some recipients were offended by our initial 2018 Chinese New Year packet design.”

Petronas pointed out that the design on the packet was an original artwork under Galeri Petronas’ art collection.

“The initial packet showcased a Chinese ink painting from the Petronas art collection, which depicts the welcoming of a new dawn and hopes for the new year.

“The light coloured background, however, has been mistaken for white, which in Chinese culture, is considered inauspicious.

“It was never our intention to overlook any cultural sensitivities. We are pleased to share that based on the feedback, we have produced a new red design for our money packets.” said the company.

