WHEN SHE MAY BE A HE: NAJIB’S OPPRESSIVE MUSLIM BODY WANTS TO MEET COSMETICS ENTREPRENEUR NUR SAJAT AMID RUMOURS OF HER GENDER

PETALING JAYA – The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has expressed its willingness to meet cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat (pic) following rumours that she may be a transgender.

The Star’s Malay-language portal mStar reported that Jakim’s family, social and community development division deputy director Dr Izwan Khusus extended the invitation to Nur Sajat through an open letter posted on Facebook on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Izwan, who deals with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues, said he wanted to meet her to provide help and not punish her.

“We invite Nur to visit Jakim so we can get to know each other and discuss her situation,” mStar quoted him as saying, adding that they could meet at any place she was most comfortable with.

“We are aware of the ridicule and crude words netizens have directed at Nur.

“My friends in Jakim and I are always open to assist and give advice on issues of identity and gender confusion from an Islamic perspective,” he added.

On Twitter, Jakim director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha also expressed his support for the meeting.

“Dr Izwan has agreed to arrange a meeting with Nur Sajat. We want to help, not punish,” Othman said.

According to mStar, Jakim’s invitation came after social media was rife with allegations about the gender identity of the businesswoman.

– ANN

