WHAT’S WRONG WITH NAJIB’S SONS – FIRST ‘1MDB’ RIZA AZIZ & NOW ‘QUINOA’ NORASHMAN: WHY DID NAJIB’S YOUNGEST SON REMOVE 2 PICS HE POSTED ON INSTAGRAM 3 YEARS AGO IF THERE’S NOTHING SUSPICIOUS – KIT SIANG

If Malaysians are to emulate the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak in accordance with the precept of “Leadership by Example” to eat quinoa and not rice, the salaries, income and take-home pay of Malaysians will have to increase by 23 to 25 times!

This is because quinoa, which Najib revealed on Thursday that he eats in place of rice, is some 23 to 25 times more expensive than rice.

But when will it be for Malaysians to have their salaries, income and take-home pay to increase 23 – 25 times compared to the present level?

Is this the target of Najib’s National Transformation (TN) 50 – i.e. by 2050?

Definitely not!

But what is interesting was the revelation of the involvement of Najib’s son in the quinoa business.

Najib said he was introduced to quinoa by his son but the Prime Minister’s Office came out with a statement later the same day to contradict the Prime Minister, claiming that Najib was advised by doctors to eat quinoa for his daily nutrition.

The mystery why the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement contradicting Najib’s revelation was resolved when it was discovered that Najib’s son was involved in the quinoa business.

The Instagram of Najib’s son not only showed his involvement in the quinoa business, but his culinary exploit in preparing a new quinoa dish, one on “garlic chili quinoa with angus beef”!

I asked at the DAP ceramah in Yong Peng last night how many Cabinet Ministers are like Najib who eat quinoa instead of rice although quinoa is some 23 – 25 times more expensive than rice?

Do we have a “rice Cabinet” or do we have a “quinoa Cabinet”.

I have just been informed that the two Instagram photographic entries of Najib’s son have disappeared.

Why did Najib’s son remove the two three-year old photographic entries on Instagram on quinoa if there is nothing suspicious or wrong about them?

– https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

.