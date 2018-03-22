WHAT’S WRONG WITH ‘ABCD-GST’: PENANG MUMS UP IN ARMS OVER PENANG BN’S BID TO TURN ‘FREE TUITION PROGRAMME’ AGAINST GUAN ENG

THE Tuisyen Rakyat programme in Penang should not be politicised as it is a boon to children’s education, said the mothers of programme participants.

The programme, by civil society organisation Penggerak Komuniti Muda (Peka), has come under attack after Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was recorded on video singing and dancing to a song with anti-goods and services tax lyrics during the programme’s second-year launch on Saturday.

“There is nothing wrong with the programme. It is good for children and supported by parents,” said Zainora Zain, whose Year Five child attends the programme.

“The programme does not involve politics, but some people are making a fuss. What is the big problem with the GST song?”

The song, ABCD GST, criticises the tax, which the opposition blames for causing an increase in the cost of living.

The song, however, does not mention the names of parties or leaders, or the federal government.

Siti Aisyah Salim, whose Year Four and Six children attend the programme’s Mathematics, Science and English classes, said it is a fact that the cost of living has risen, and private tuition classes are out of reach for many low-income families.

“What the state government does, by giving funds to the Tuisyen Rakyat programme, is good,” she told a press conference in Permatang Pasir today.

Peka coordinator Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir said the free tuition programme is an educational and community development project to help families, especially low-income ones living in villages and people’s housing projects, in Penang.

He condemned those tarnishing the programme’s image, including certain education groups calling for it to be boycotted.

“Can these groups claiming to champion education provide free tuition in all five districts in Penang? With the state government’s support and funding, there are 22 Tuisyen Rakyat centres statewide, with several more coming soon.

“Education falls under the federal government, but the state government is trying to help by providing tuition classes to children for free.”

On claims that programme participants are being indoctrinated to hate the federal government, he said nobody in the Penang government has gone to schools with party flags and slogans, made children sing the party anthem, or issued veiled threats against teachers and parents to get their support for the party.

“Peka is not a political entity with political motives. It is only a platform that allows youth to be part of community-building projects, like the free tuition programme.

“GST is also not a political issue, but a people’s issue, affecting everyone, including schoolchildren.

“But, the issue regarding the song has been politicised by irresponsible groups and parties for their own interests.

“We condemn all parties that use the education platform, schoolchildren and teachers for political gain.”

Police, after receiving four reports against Lim for allegedly instigating children to oppose the federal government, will call up the chief minister to record his statement.

Ashraf said a Peka member, who was involved in the programme’s launch, gave her statement to police today.

The free tuition programme started last year with three centres in three districts, before another 19 were opened. About 900 Year Four and Five pupils, and Form Five students benefit from the programme.

Teaching at each centre is handled by three primary school and two secondary school teachers, who are paid an allowance to conduct classes.

