‘WHAT’S HAPPENING UNDER NAJIB IS NOT ISLAMISATION BUT DEVIATION’ – IN SHOCK PRONOUNCEMENT, MUSLIM SCHOLARS PRAISE DR M & ANWAR FOR ‘PROSPERING THE PEOPLE’, FLAY NAJIB FOR HIS INSINCERITY

ISLAMISATION that began during former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s tenure brought about positive changes in various sectors, including education and the economy, said a religious expert.

International Islamic University Malaysia’s (IIUM) Dr Maszlee Malik said the move towards Islamisation, initiated by Dr Mahathir and Anwar Ibrahim, who was his deputy from 1993 to 1998, was aimed at prospering the people and raising the status of Islam, not safeguarding political interests to try and retain power, as it is now.

“What is happening now is not Islamisation, but a deviation from the true Islamic agenda to one of extreme identity and exclusive politics.

“What is occurring now is also part of the efforts of some individuals with hidden agendas, (who are) interested only in maintaining the political status quo,” he said, without elaborating who he was referring to.

Maszlee’s comments came following social activist Marina Mahathir’s remarks that Islamisation could tear Malaysia apart if not kept in check.

Marina, who is the daughter of Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir, had warned that Malaysia was on a slippery slope if the nation carried on with its Islamisation agenda, which would not only divide society, but also promote violence.

“During Dr Mahathir’s time, there was a harmonious take on Islamisation that did not involve radicalisation and extremism, and many industries contributed positively to economic, social, educational and intellectual achievements,” Maszlee told The Malaysian Insight.

He said in the era of Dr Mahathir and Anwar, who had led the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement, many Islamic-based institutions were established, among them IIUM itself, which was founded in 1983, Islamic banking institutions, the Malaysian Islamic Understanding Institute and Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation.

“Dr Mahathir didn’t do all this by himself. He did it with Anwar,” said Maszlee.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.