WHAT SORT OF LEGACY WILL THE AGONG LEAVE BEHIND? UMNO DAILY PREDICTS END-MARCH DISSOLUTION OF PARLIAMENT: NAJIB TO USE HIS FRIENDSHIP WITH KELANTAN SULTAN TO RAM THROUGH REDELINEATION BILL?

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of the motion on the redelineation of electoral borders, initially scheduled for March 29, has been brought forward, indicating the possibility that Parliament will be dissolved either at the end of the month, or early next month to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Sources said the motion of a draft constitutional order and a study report of the redelineation of parliamentary and state constituencies were expected to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat as early as March 19, or at the latest by March 26.

“This is done immediately after the end of the debate on the motion of thanks of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s royal address, which is ongoing,” said a source.

The source said the motion was scheduled to be tabled on March 29, but had been brought forward as preparations for GE14 had entered the final leg.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to table the motion for its first reading.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the motion must be debated and passed with a simple majority.

“After it has been passed in the Dewan Rakyat, the order draft will not go through Dewan Negara and the prime minister, but will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to obtain his royal consent,” he told the New Sunday Times.

(File pix) Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the motion must be debated and passed with a simple majority.

In accordance with the Federal Constitution, the motion will need a simple majority to be passed because it does not involve an additional number of seats.

If it involves additional seats in Parliament, the Dewan Rakyat needs to amend Article 46 of the Federal Constitution with a two-thirds majority.

Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said there was no period set by the Federal Constitution with regard to the king’s consent.

He said the redelineation of the parliamentary and state constituencies would be enforced immediately once it received the royal consent and signature of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It will be effective on the date the king agrees and (will be immediately) gazetted,” said Hashim.

On GE14, he said EC was in the last stage of preparations.

Another source said once the king had given his consent, the redelineation of constituencies would come into force when Parliament was dissolved, or after the authorisation date of the Redelineation Order was signed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The sixth sitting of the 13th Parliamentary session is scheduled to be held for 20 days. It ends on April 5. It is, however, uncertain if Parliament will be dissolved once the Dewan Rakyat has passed the redelineation bill.

NST

.