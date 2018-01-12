WHAT A HYPOCRITE & LIAR AZMIN HAS BECOME: S’GOR PKR, OF WHICH HE IS CHIEF, THE FIRST TO RUSH OUT TO OPPOSE DR M’S PM NOMINATION, AZMIN NOW CLAIMS DAP, BERSATU & AMANAH ‘NEVER CONSULTED PKR ON JOINT STATEMENT TO SUPPORT DR M, AZIZAH’

KUALA LUMPUR – Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today the party’s state chapter was “never consulted” on a joint statement issued by three other Pakatan Harapan parties which endorsed the coalition’s declarations announced last weekend.

“I have consulted PKR Selangor, and we were never consulted about the (joint) statement.

“So there is no issue about PKR not being together (with DAP, Amanah, Bersatu). We were not consulted,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted the Selangor mentri besar as saying.

The opposition’s declarations include the announcement of PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its prime minister candidate, which Selangor PKR has said it will not endorse.

Azmin is Selangor PKR chief.

On Wednesday, Selangor PKR communications head Hizwan Ahmad said that with his party’s track record in governing Selangor, whose mentri besar is PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, it was strange that the coalition did not select its PM-elect from PKR.

A few young activists recently mooted Azmin, who is also Selangor PH chairman as their choice for prime minister ahead of the 14th general elections this year.

