WE MUST BE BRAVE – MAHATHIR URGES MALAYSIANS TO ‘TAKE TO THE STREETS’ IF NAJIB DARES DECLARE EMERGENCY RULE

The people can take to the streets if Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak dares to call for an emergency and halt the upcoming 14th general elections, Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Mahathir, however, said that Malaysians are generally timider compared to citizens in countries like Brazil and South Korea, where massive protests pressured their top leaders to resign over corruption allegations.

“But in Malaysia even when we do Bersih, not many go out (to join)… If you take no risk, you get no gain. So we must be brave.

“If there was an emergency declaration called by Najib, we can go out every day to demand for an end to the emergency and for a return of democracy,” he said.

Mahathir was speaking at a youth forum today at the Perdana Leadership Foundation.

He was asked what Harapan’s preparations were should Najib use the excuse of heightened racial-religious tension to halt the election or suspend its outcome.

“That’s all I can say. People must support the politicians if they want the politicians to succeed.

“We will do our best but we need support from the people,” said Mahathir.

However, he said that Najib would not dare to cling on to power via emergency rule should Harapan receive more popular votes in GE14.

Mahathir also noted that Najib would not be able to declare a state of emergency without the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Without the Agong’s consent, there could not be a state of emergency.

“He (Najib) must also get support of the inspector-general of police and chief of the armed forces,” said Mahathir, who cited the rise of people power in the Philippines only after its police and military withheld support for then president Ferdinand Marcos.

‘People should vote’

At a press conference later, Mahathir reiterated his stand against the calls for voters unhappy with both Harapan and Barisan Nasional to spoil their ballots.

“Yes, these are democratic ways, including not voting. If that’s the case then we should boycott everything. We have that process,” he said when asked for comments on arguments that vote spoiling is also a legitimate part of the democratic process.

“As citizens, we must have the sense of responsibility for our future. People should vote, make up their mind, and don’t complain.

“If you don’t vote, you lose your right to question whatever government that comes,” said Mahathir in response to a question regarding demands for Harapan leaders to apologise over personal attacks directed towards proponents of the #UndiRosak (vote-spoiling) campaign.

MKINI

.