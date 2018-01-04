VOTERS BRACE FOR ‘LAUGHING STOCK’ MANIFESTO FROM BN: NAJIB PROMISES ‘THE BEST EVER’ BUT WHAT CAN BE GOOD IF HE & ROSMAH STAY ON

KUALA LUMPUR – The Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 14th General Election (GE14) manifesto will be the best ever in giving priority to the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Najib, who is also BN chairman, said he and his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as well as the leaders of the component parties in the coalition were determined to do the best for the people and the country.

“There are many reasons why I do not want to reveal our manifesto yet, but insya-Allah (God willing) when the time comes, our manifesto will be the best ever for the people.

“It will determine our priorities in championing the people for the next five years,” he said when launching the BN’s official portal for GE14 “theRakyat” at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here tonight.

It can be accessed at therakyat.com

Also present were Ahmad Zahid, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong and other BN component party leaders.

Najib said BN was not merely making promises, but would implement the manifesto as in GE13 in which almost all his promises have been executed for the benefit of the people.

According to him, BN has leaders who understand the hearts of the people and not like opposition leaders who just want to get revenge and fight for personal interests.

“We have a much better agenda for the people and the country, not sure what their (opposition’s) agenda is. We (BN) have a good understanding but on the other side (opposition) it is a marriage of convenience (cooperation to achieve personal goals) and we are consistent, but they are consistently inconsistent,” he said.

Najib said the understanding among the (BN) component parties was more apparent with the MCA-Gerakan special meeting on Saturday regarding GE14 which will be a historic moment as it will be held for the first time.

In facing GE14, Najib believes theRakyat portal will be the best platform for the BN government to connect with the people to convey information, including profiles of BN candidates and on the manifesto.

The prime minister said that social media was the most important platform for BN to provide real information on government programmes and agendas to the people.

He said BN had once been a victim of dissemination of false information or fake news and it had to some extent affected BN.

“We believe this will be repeated until the GE14. Therefore, we need to create a platform that can be used to reach the people,” he said.

The theRakyat portal features news and information related to BN for GE14.

It has seven main segments, namely interviews,documentaries, analyses, “e-rakyat” (e-bulletin), infographics, video footage, on the BN manifesto and equipped with several latest digital features so that messages delivered are more dynamic and interesting.

— Bernama

.