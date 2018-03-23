VERY NICE BUT TOO EXPENSIVE? TOYOTA C-HR 1.8 LAUNCHES AT RM145,500

KUALA LUMPUR – UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) delivered the first 50 units of the all-new Toyota C-HR compact crossover to its customers at an event held at the Technology Park Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

The first 50 customers will receive the 1.8-litre (1,798cc) variant that costs RM145,500 (on-the-road with GST without insurance) and is accompanied by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Colour options include five choices starting with Metal Stream Metallic and Attitude Black Mica, while White Pearl CS, Red Mica with Black Roof and Blue Metallic with Black Roof adds RM848 (with GST) to the total purchase price.

“Since being previewed last year, interest in the All New Toyota C-HR has been high,” said UMW Toyota Motor president Ravindran K.

The C-HR 1.8 is only available with a continuously variable transmission with seven-speed sequential Shiftmatic that’s mated to the 2ZR-FBE engine and fed by a 50-litre fuel tank to produce 140PS at 6,400rpm and 171Nm at 4,000rpm for the front wheels. Three drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport are also provided.

While rolling on 17-inch wheels with 215/60 series tyres, it is also externally fitted with automatic halogen projector headlights with Follow Me Home function, front and rear fog lamps, auto folding wing mirrors with integrated turn signals and puddle lamps, automatic wipers as well as LEDs for the daytime running lights and rear light clusters.

Inside, it’s black leather upholstery for the cabin along with an electric parking brake with auto-hold function, keyless entry with push-start button, dual-zone automatic climate controls, powered driver seat with lumbar support, electrochromic rear view mirror and 4.2-inch colour multi-information display.

Entertainment comes from a six-speaker sound system with a 7.0-inch capacitive touchscreen DVD-AVX player with smartphone connectivity Wifi, internet browser, voice recognition, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth and reverse camera.

For an added RM1,272, a DVD-AVN can be had which adds in a navigation system, while RM636 gets a digital video recorder and RM275.60 means a luggage tray arrives with the compact sport utility vehicle. All prices mentioned are inclusive of GST.

For safety, the C-HR comes with seven airbags, anti-lock braking system, vehicle stability control, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert and tyre-pressure monitoring system.

“To date, we have received around 1,500 bookings for the model and because this is a unique model, we wanted to personally handover the vehicle to our first 50 customers,” added Ravindran.

The C-HR’s handing-over ceremony was in conjuntion with the launch of the upcoming Toyota GAZOO Racing (TGR) racing festival and Vios Challenge race finale.



The festival was previously held in Batu Kawan (Penang), Serdang (Selangor), Medini City (Johor) and finally at the Technology Park Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) from Mar 24 to 25.

Entrance to the festival’s inaugural season finale is free to the public and promises a host of activities, food, games and prizes throughout the weekend.

The second season of the festival and race is currently being planned for the second half of this year.

– https://www.carsifu.my/

.