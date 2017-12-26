VERTICAL CITY – NAJIB AGAIN STEALS FROM HIS FATHER: MALAY HEARTLAND ABLAZE WITH TALK OVER IDENTITY OF VERTICAL DIRECTORS, WHO GAVE THE OK TO FELDA TOP BOSSES TO SIGN POWER OF ATTORNEY & WHAT WERE THE CONTENTS

Beginilah!

Saya katakan ada unsur2 penipuan dan setidak2nya kebodohan yang melampau dalam hal ini.

SELURUH Lembaga Pengarah sepatutnya dibawa ke pengadilan. Nokhtah!!!!!

ACCORDING TO NST:

Felda will do whatever it takes to get back Jln Semarak land, says Shahrir

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) today declared that they would do whatever it takes to get back their land at Jalan Semarak, whose ownership has been transferred to a private company in what was described as a ‘dubious deal’.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad said the sales and purchase agreement involving the four parcels of land were discovered in January this year when he took over from former chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad, who was Felda chairman and Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) chairman.

The land parcels, located in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur, are estimated to be worth RM270 million.

The ownership of the land was reportedly transferred to Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd in 2015.

Shahrir said upon discovering the deal, Felda immediately placed private caveats on the lands involved.

“We carried out an investigation to find out what had happened as well as how the SPAs were done without the knowledge of the Felda board of directors,” he told a press conference at Menara Felda today.

He was commenting on a Berita Harian investigative report today, which stated that Felda was in danger of losing the land, which has since been earmarked for the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) development project. (pix by AIZUDDIN SAAD)

He was commenting on a Berita Harian investigative report today, which stated that Felda was in danger of losing the land, which has since been earmarked for the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City (KLVC) development project.

Berita Harian had quoted sources as saying that ownership transfer of the land took place when FIC appointed a local company as its main developer. The company was also granted full power of attorney to develop the land.

Checks had also showed that ownership of a plot of land, measuring 16 hectares, which was the site of Felda’s former headquarters, Anjung Felda and Wisma Felda, had been transferred to another company on July 21, 2016.

This company is believed to have links with the project’s main developer.

Shahrir, meanwhile, said the land office had initially rejected Felda’s application to place private caveat on the lands, citing that the SPA documents were completed and legit.

He said it was only after numerous meetings and appeals that Felda was finally allowed to place its private caveat on the lands.

Shahrir said that as of now, the land parcels are protected.

Shahrir said Felda has not received any payment for the SPAs.

“We are not interested in the money (if the company were to pay for the land). We just want the land back,” he said.

He said Felda has lodged a police report over fraud and abuse of power involved in the SPAs.

Asked whether Isa Samad’s name was mentioned in the police report, Shahrir replied in the negative. He said Isa’s name was not mentioned in the police report, but only Synergy Promenade is named.

“I’m stunned as to how (the ownership of) an institutional government land can be so easily transferred,” Shahrir said.

When asked who was involved in the SPAs, he named Synergy Promenade as both the seller and buyer

“Synergy Promenade has the PA and they sold the land to themselves,” he said.

He said internal investigations will be carried out by a third party, which will be appointed by the Prime Minister’s Department. Investigations, he said, will commence early next month.

“We will also do internal audit in all transactions from January next year,” he said.

Shahrir said Felda would attempt to revoke the full power of attorney (PA) from Synergy Promenade, while registering its caveat on the lands involved.

“Felda will also launch a civil suit over the whole transaction against those involved,” he added.

He said the decision to lodge a police report, apply for a caveat, revoke the power of attorney, launch a civil suit, as well as conduct an internal audit, was decided upon by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, following meetings with Felda board members.

– http://steadyaku-steadyaku-husseinhamid.blogspot.my / NST

.