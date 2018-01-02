UNDER NAJIB’S RULE, HAVE MALAYSIANS BECOME SO POOR? SCHOOLBOY DIES AFTER ACCIDENT WITH CAR, PASSERBY STEALS HIS HANDPHONE AS HE LAY DYING

JOHOR BARU – A teenage boy clad in school uniform died after he was knocked down in front of a shopping complex along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak here.

An eyewitness known only as Harry Cyclone, who posted the incident on Facebook, claimed that a van had hit the boy, believed to be a 16-year-old student from SMK Aminuddin Baki, at around 2pm on Tuesday (Jan 2).

He said that the van driver had run a red light and knocked down the victim who was riding a motorcycle.

He added that it was even more disheartening when a man came up under the pretence of helping to check the victim’s mobile phone for contacts but instead took off with the phone.

“His head was bleeding a lot and all of us were trying to help him and there comes this guy, all of a sudden checking the boy’s phone to call his parents, but instead he took the phone and ran away,” “Harry Cyclone” wrote in his Facebook post.

The post was uploaded on JB Tracer: Johor Baru Traffic, Crime and Community Service Report page.

When contacted, Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais confirmed the case, adding the investigations were ongoing.

ANN

.