UMNO’S BULLY MB INCITES VIOLENCE BUT SAYS IT’S A JOKE: ‘STORM INTO THE COFFEE SHOP, OVERTURN THEIR TABLES, IF THE POLICE ARREST YOU, I WILL BAIL YOU OUT’ – WHAT’S THE DIFFERNCE BETWEEN MOHAMAD HASAN & CRUEL DATIN WHO BASHED HER MAID SENSELESS

SEREMBAN – Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today laughed off a viral video which shows him calling on Barisan Nasional Youths in Rembau parliamentary constituency to take physical action against business outlets which actively slander the government.

Speaking to theSun, Mohamad said that his words were taken out of context and that they were meant to inspire confidence among the youth to work harder.

“Those were just words to inspire confidence among the youth only. It’s not like I want them to carry out these actions for real,” he said.

He also said that his words were meant as a joke and not to be taken seriously.

“I always joke around, you can ask all the reporters that cover my press conferences,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said they will investigate the video if a report is lodged.

“If we receive a police report then we will investigate and take action in accordance to the law,” said Negri Sembilan police chief Commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin when contacted by theSuntoday.

He added police are yet to receive a report on the viral video.

Online checks showed that the speech by Mohamad was made at an Umno Youth event called Majlis Pelancaran Briged Gempur Pemuda Umno Rembau in Rembau on Sunday.

In the two minute video, Mohamad was seen calling the Barisan Nasional Youths in Rembau parliamentary constituency to actively counter the slanderous allegations disseminated by the opposition media, as well as to convince the voters to continue supporting the ruling coalition.

He was also seen saying, “If there is a coffee shop disseminating slanderous statements against the government, you (BN Youth) storm into the coffee shop, overturn their tables … If you’re picked up by the police, I will bail you out,” he had said.

