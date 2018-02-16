UMNO’S ANTI-CHINESE POLITICKING BACKFIRES: AFTER PITTING MALAYS AGAINST THE CHINESE, JOHOR UMNO NOW WARNS ‘ONE RACE GOVT IS DANGEROUS’ AS CHINESE VOTERS CONTINUE TO FLEE BN

THE Chinese community in Johor should return their vote to the state government, said Johor Menteri Besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin, adding that a “one race” government was dangerous for the country.

This, he said, would ensure that the Chinese are well-represented in the administration.

Barisan Nasional is in the midst of wooing Chinese voters back to their fold after MCA, the second largest party of the ruling coalition, suffered its worst electoral results in the last national polls.

Although MCA had more than a million members in 2013, only 661,469 Chinese Malaysians voted for BN. In contrast, 2.92 million Chinese Malaysians voted for the now-defunct opposition pact Pakatan Rakyat.

In the 13th general election, MCA only managed to win two state seats in Johor, down from the 12 it held in the state after the 2008 polls.

MCA is represented in the Johor government by Pulai Sebatang assemblyman Tee Siew Kong, who is also state Tourism, Domestic Trade and Consumerism committee chairman. Its other assemblyman is Teoh Yap Kun, who won the Paloh seat in the last general election.

“It’s very important to have Chinese representatives in the government. I don’t want a situation where there are no Chinese representatives in the government. I don’t want to see that happening in Johor,” Khaled said at the Johor Baru Tiong Hua Federation’s Chinese New Year open house in Johor Baru today.

“But this matter must be decided by you (Chinese community). This will not happen if you don’t vote for my friends (BN).”

Last month, the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan kicked off its “100 days before GE14” campaign with a series of ceramah, beginning in the opposition-held seat of Gelang Patah in Johor and then onwards to MCA territory as part of an offensive to take down MCA.

Khaled said the current situation showed that Malays were the dominant race in the public sector, while the Chinese were seen to be on the side of the opposition.

“Lately, we can see that Malays are in the government and not the Chinese. This is not good. The government must have Chinese representatives as well, not only one race,” he said, adding that racial balance must be sought for better governance.

“When they (Chinese) are part of the government, it will be easier for us to understand problems affecting the Chinese community. When we look for the solutions, we will get input from the Chinese community, and this is important.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

