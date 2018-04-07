UMNO WARLORD SPOOKS THE WORLD: THE UNBELIEVABLE TALES OF RIZALMAN, A MUSLIM BIG-WIG CAUGHT IN AN EXCLUSIVE GIRLS, LIQUOR & DRUGS NIGHTCLUB

Business or pleasure, Club De Vegas stands out as a karaoke lounge renowned for its sumptuous surroundings and legendary service. That’s the marketing speech from Club De Vegas, the most prestigious and most expensive private club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. But this isn’t any ordinary karaoke lounge where fried rice and free drinks are given away free.

Club De Vegas is actually a 5-star nightclub where big shots – including businessmen, gangster “taikors” and politicians – arrive in style to indulge the finest bourbon and sexy girls. Yes, De Vegas is nothing but a 5-star brothel house where a night of “real entertainment” will cost you an arm and a leg. And they have nicely dressed bouncers (security personnel).

This is a nightclub which charges you RM4488++ for 5 bottles of Chivas Regal 18 years – the cheapest package promotion. Like sin city Las Vegas in the U.S., Malaysia’s De Vegas is where vices and illegal activities are made legal. De Vegas is the place you want to go to spend money on prostitutes, liquor, drugs and whatnot.

So, what was Mr. Rizalman doing at a nightclub known for its vices in the middle of 2 a.m.? Make not mistake – this is not the same diplomat Rizalman caught with his pants down trying to rape a Kiwi woman in New Zealand four years ago. However, both Rizalman seemed to have the same desire for something that a good Muslim should avoid – sex and drugs.

Rizalman Mokhtar, apparently a huge fan of Nescafe brewed at Club De Vegas, was tested positive for drugs (methamphetamine, or popularly known as syabu) during a raid at an entertainment centre in Jalan Imbi on April 2. When he was later exposed as the man who was arrested with 10 others in the raid, he said he was just singing and having a cup of coffee.

Questioning the urine test, he claimed he was framed. But in a joint operation by police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission – the police reportedly found suspicious brand of coffee on the table. Therefore, Mr. Rizalman was taken away for urine test as part of routine procedure. In fact, his entire group of 10 coffee-lovers, including 2 women, were tested positive for drugs.

The best part is the same guy who is screaming about being set up is actually the Chairman of Cheras Drug Rehabilitation Committee (according to Amanahraya board of directors). Yes, Mr. Rizalman isn’t any ordinary man. He is a big shot – an independent, non-executive director of Amanahraya, a trustee company wholly owned by the Government of Malaysia.

Additionally, he is the chairman of Petra Tani Sdn Bhd and Hayasan Mutiara Sdn Bhd. He is also a board member of Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, not to mention Panel Advisor of DBKL (Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur or the City Hall). More importantly, he is currently the UMNO Division Chief of Bandar Tun Razak. And that makes him a VIP.

As one of 191 UMNO divisional chiefs nationwide, Rizalman decides who will become Malaysia’s prime minister. He claims to have 82 UMNO branches and 19,700 members behind him. That makes him as powerful as Prime Minister Najib Razak, whom is the Division Chief of Pekan. Theoretically, he can become a prime minister if majority of the 191 divisional chiefs support him.

Even if it’s true he was there to practice his singing talent, it’s hard to believe he was at Club De Vegas for coffee or Nescafe. The nightclub isn’t known for its specialty in brewing coffee, unlike Starbucks. Considering all 10 members of his entourage were tested positive for drugs at the same time, the only logical explanation is they were there for drugs (and possibly sex).

Besides, why should a good Muslim like Rizalman go to De Vegas, a heaven for cognac, brandy, bourbon, beer and wine lovers, when all he wanted was a karaoke lounge and Nescafe coffee? There are tons of places which offer state-of-the-art karaoke system without the sins of serving alcoholic drinks. And there’re tons of Mamak restaurants serving great Nescafe.

Perhaps Rizalman was there to try out new drugs as part of his job as Chairman of Cheras Drug Rehabilitation Committee. Regardless whether he was framed or not, he has an uphill task proving that his Nescafe was spiked. If only he had had his Nescafe at a Mamak restaurant, he would not get himself into such trouble. But Mamak restaurants do not offer sex or drugs, do they?

