UMNO SHOCKER: DIVISION CHIEF FROM KL, IN HIS 40s, ARRESTED AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR METH

An Umno division leader from Kuala Lumpur, who is speculated to be a candidate for the coming general election, has been arrested after testing positive for methamphetamine.

Dang Wangi district police chief Shaharudin Abdullah said the politician, who is in his 40s, was detained following a raid at an entertainment outlet in Jalan Imbi in the wee hours of this morning.

“He was detained together with 10 others in a room. All tested positive for (methamphetamine). We did the test, it came out positive and we arrested them,” he told Malaysiakini.

Shaharudin said the case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

– M’kini

